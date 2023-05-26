 Skip to main content
Get the AeroGarden Sprout hydroponic indoor garden for $35

With the rise of so much smart home tech it can be easy to feel a little disconnected from nature. With the AeroGarden Sprout Hydroponic Indoor Garden you can get the best of both worlds, and it’s discounted to just $35 at Woot! today. This is a really impressive sale price, as the AeroGarden Sprout regularly costs $100. Woot! is including free shipping for Amazon Prime members, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal. It only lasts until midnight or until inventory sells out, whichever comes first.

Why you should buy the AeroGarden Sprout hydroponic indoor garden

AeroGarden makes several gardens that can make themselves right at home if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed in today’s tech world of screens and specs. The AeroGarden Smart Garden, for example, is one of its most popular indoor gardens and we think it’s one of the best indoor smart gardens. The AeroGarden Sprout is a simpler and more affordable indoor garden, and it allows you to grow up to three plants at a time, each of them up to 10 inches tall. It even comes with a gourmet herb seed kit to get you going, which includes Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill.

When it comes to functionality, the AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden draw power by plugging into an outlet. It utilizes high efficiency LED lights. These are full-spectrum, 10-watt LED lights that tune to the specific needs of plants to maximize photosynthesis. This results in rapid, natural growth, and it makes it easier on you when it comes to bringing the plants to their full growth states. This is also a great indoor garden option if you want to start growing your own food. AeroGarden has been providing fresh and safe food options for more than 15 years, and the AeroGarden Sprout goes a long way in keeping AeroGarden the market leader for indoor hydroponic growing systems.

While the AeroGarden Sprout hydroponic indoor garden would regularly cost $100, today you can put it in your home for just $35. This is a pretty impressive discount, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim it, as Woot! is only discounting it for today, and if inventory sells out the sale will end even sooner.

