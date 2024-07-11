Hurry! The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has a rare $140 discount

Hair dryer deals can be found at pretty much any major retailer, but it takes a little extra digging to find the offers that are a step above the rest. Luckily, our eyes are trained for ultra-savings, and we were able to find this awesome Walmart offer on a refurbished Dyson hair dryer.

While the deal lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for just $210. Normally priced at $350, you’ll be saving $140. We encourage you to act fast though, as Walmart deals tend to come and go pretty quickly.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic is the hair dryer reimagined. And if there’s any company we trust with reinvention, it’s Dyson. The idea behind the Supersonic is to avoid extreme heat damage to hair, which is why the appliance is equipped with an advanced temperature sensor. Taking an air temp reading every 40 seconds, the Supersonic ensures that the warm air connecting with your hair and scalp will never be too hot.

Thanks to its hyper-focused air tech, the Supersonic is particularly good at forcing just enough air to leave your dried hair looking shiny and styled. The included styling concentrator and diffuser are convenient attachments that allow you to dry the parts of your hair that need it most. We’re also glad to see the inclusion of Dyson’s Heat Shield tech, which keeps all attachment surfaces cool to the touch.

You’ll also have your choice of multiple temperature settings, three speed settings, a cold shot feature, and numerous attachments for working with even the curliest and longest hairdos in town, and a wide-tooth comb.

We love to see Dyson deals pop up on our radar, and this is definitely one you don’t want to miss. Save $140 when you purchase the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Walmart today! Of course, not everyone is going to want to splurge on an expensive hair dryer, even if it is a Dyson.