 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has a rare $140 discount

By
Dyson supersonic hair dryer.
Dyson

Hair dryer deals can be found at pretty much any major retailer, but it takes a little extra digging to find the offers that are a step above the rest. Luckily, our eyes are trained for ultra-savings, and we were able to find this awesome Walmart offer on a refurbished Dyson hair dryer.

While the deal lasts, you’ll be able to purchase the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for just $210. Normally priced at $350, you’ll be saving $140. We encourage you to act fast though, as Walmart deals tend to come and go pretty quickly.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic is the hair dryer reimagined. And if there’s any company we trust with reinvention, it’s Dyson. The idea behind the Supersonic is to avoid extreme heat damage to hair, which is why the appliance is equipped with an advanced temperature sensor. Taking an air temp reading every 40 seconds, the Supersonic ensures that the warm air connecting with your hair and scalp will never be too hot. 

Thanks to its hyper-focused air tech, the Supersonic is particularly good at forcing just enough air to leave your dried hair looking shiny and styled. The included styling concentrator and diffuser are convenient attachments that allow you to dry the parts of your hair that need it most. We’re also glad to see the inclusion of Dyson’s Heat Shield tech, which keeps all attachment surfaces cool to the touch. 

You’ll also have your choice of multiple temperature settings, three speed settings, a cold shot feature, and numerous attachments for working with even the curliest and longest hairdos in town, and a wide-tooth comb. 

We love to see Dyson deals pop up on our radar, and this is definitely one you don’t want to miss. Save $140 when you purchase the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Walmart today! Of course, not everyone is going to want to splurge on an expensive hair dryer, even if it is a Dyson.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Dyson deals: Cordless vacuums, purifying fans, and beauty
The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.

Dyson is a company that's probably most famous for its bladeless fans, but it actually makes a lot of excellent gear across the board, from vacuums to hair straighteners and even a weird set of headphones that are also a mask. Of course, being at the high-end and innovative means that Dyson products tend to be quite expensive, usually running several hundred dollars, which is way more than most folks are comfortable paying. On the bright side, there are a lot of great Dyson deals, both on new products and on refurbished gear, although if you can't quite find what you're looking for, you might want to take a look at these vacuum deals, cordless vacuum deals and air purifier deals as well.
Best Dyson fan deals

Dyson's bladeless fans can do just about anything -- not only can they heat up or cool down a room, but they can also purify the air by trapping pollutants. Dyson's Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air to create uninterrupted streams of air, while LED screens show the status of the devices. They're fairly expensive though, which is why Dyson fan deals are always in high demand.

Read more
It’s way past Memorial Day, but LG still has huge discounts on washers
A frontal side view of the 5.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart wi-fi Enabled Front Load Washer.

You'll be forgiven if Memorial Day seems like a long ago event. Your wallet won't let you forget, however, if you spend full price on a washer after finding out that some of those washer deals are lingering into the last days of spring. Here, we have three great deals that remain on washers from LG. Right now, you can save $270 or more on an LG washer. LG is considered the very best washer and dryer brand due to a delightful combination of advanced tech and reliability.
LG 4.1 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with 4-Way Agitator and TurboDrum — $579, was $849

This one is a wiggly one, kind of. The big tech notables in this 4.1 cubic foot washer is its 4-Way Agitator and 6Motion Technology, both of which alter the motions of the washing pattern to give a more thorough clean without damaging the clothing within. Instead of merely spinning and spinning and spinning, this washer gives clothes a nudge to the left, to the right, and then up and down. This motion can help shake off dirt that would otherwise stick along for the ride. If you live in an apartment with a washer hookup, your downstairs neighbors will also thank you for this washer's anti-vibration chassis, designed to give off less sound than others. This washer is 27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8 inches (WxHxD) and has a height of 57 1/4 inches when the lid is open.

Read more
Walmart discounted this cordless vacuum from $300 to $80
The PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum on a white background.

If you think you need a cordless vacuum for your home but Dyson deals are still too expensive, here's an offer from Walmart that you wouldn't want to miss. The PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum, which usually costs $300, is down to a very affordable $80 for massive savings of $220. This cleaning machine is pretty popular, as shown by its average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 stars following more than 23,000 reviews, so there's no telling how much time is remaining before the bargain gets taken down. If you want to take advantage of it, proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum
Buying a cordless vacuum is one of the easiest ways to get help in keeping your home clean, and you can't go wrong with the PrettyCare W200 cordless vacuum. It's got 20,000Pa of suction that will pick up dirt, debris, pet hair, and anything else that you want it to, throughout its runtime of up to 35 minutes at 11,000Pa and up to 20 minutes at 20,000Pa. The cordless vacuum also features an excellent filter system to make sure that the air inside your house remains fresh as you clean up all the rooms.

Read more