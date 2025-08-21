GE launches Matter-compatible smart switches following debut at CES 2025

What’s happened? GE Lighting has officially released its Cync Keypad Dimmer Smart Switch and Paddle Dimmer Smart Switch. According to the company, this marks the start of a redesigned lineup built to give shoppers more control over their home and additional futureproofing.

The two products support Matter, allowing them to sync with thousands of other devices.

GE Lighting says the switches work with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings without a need for a hub.

The two products are built for different purposes, with the Keypad Dimmer offering quick access to lighting scenes and the Paddle Dimmer offering a traditional design that’s better for reliable dimming controls.

Why this is important: Matter continues to play an important role in the smart home, and it’s great to see GE Lighting bolstering its product catalog with two devices that support the interoperability standard.

Matter allows you to use the switches with thousands of products, meaning your shopping doesn’t have to be limited to a single smart home platform.

The designs of these two dimmers are much more stylish than some other smart switches on the market, proving you can offer smart features without a clunky design.

DIY installation means most users can likely upgrade their home without the need to contact a professional.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Smart light switches aren’t exactly the most exciting smart home gadgets, but they’re undoubtedly useful. It’s even possible to use just one switch to automate an entire circuit, and combined with Matter support, these are smart switches built for the long haul.