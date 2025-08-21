 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home News

GE launches Matter-compatible smart switches following debut at CES 2025

By
GE Lighting switches on a wall
GE Lighting

What’s happened? GE Lighting has officially released its Cync Keypad Dimmer Smart Switch and Paddle Dimmer Smart Switch. According to the company, this marks the start of a redesigned lineup built to give shoppers more control over their home and additional futureproofing.

  • The two products support Matter, allowing them to sync with thousands of other devices.
  • GE Lighting says the switches work with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and SmartThings without a need for a hub.
  • The two products are built for different purposes, with the Keypad Dimmer offering quick access to lighting scenes and the Paddle Dimmer offering a traditional design that’s better for reliable dimming controls.

Why this is important: Matter continues to play an important role in the smart home, and it’s great to see GE Lighting bolstering its product catalog with two devices that support the interoperability standard.

  • Matter allows you to use the switches with thousands of products, meaning your shopping doesn’t have to be limited to a single smart home platform.
  • The designs of these two dimmers are much more stylish than some other smart switches on the market, proving you can offer smart features without a clunky design.
  • DIY installation means most users can likely upgrade their home without the need to contact a professional.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Smart light switches aren’t exactly the most exciting smart home gadgets, but they’re undoubtedly useful. It’s even possible to use just one switch to automate an entire circuit, and combined with Matter support, these are smart switches built for the long haul.

  • GE Lighting is refreshing its entire line of smart switches. This is the first batch, with the entire line arriving nationwide early next year.
  • Matter continues to play an important role in the smart home, and it should continue to make it easier than ever to sync all your devices.
  • You won’t have to replace all the switches in your home to get smart functionality, as these play nicely with “non-smart” switches on the same circuit.
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Ecovacs shows off powerful Deebot X8 Pro Omni robot vacuum at CES 2025
The Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni in its docking station.

Ecovacs came out swinging at CES 2025, revealing a slew of smart home products running the gamut from robot vacuums and lawnmowers to bizarre window-cleaning robots. The star, however, was the Deebot X8 Pro Omni -- a powerful robot vacuum that makes big changes to its mopping abilities thanks to a new collaboration with Tineco.

Though it didn’t pick up a robotic arm like the Roborock Saros Z70, the Deebot X8 Pro Omni did learn some cool new mopping techniques. There are two big upgrades here, the first being additional pressure while mopping. The X8 Pro Omni can create up to 4,000Pa pressure and spin at up to 200 rpm, which should result in better cleaning than anything else we’ve seen from Ecovacs so far. The other upgrade is a self-washing mop, which continually cleans itself while mopping your floors, ensuring every mess is tackled by a clean mop.

Read more
Robotic pool cleaner with jaw-dropping 15-hour battery life revealed at CES 2025
iGarden TurboX Master

Tech company iGarden revealed several new products at CES 2025, but the TurboX and TurboX Master robotic pool cleaners were undoubtedly the most exciting. Both are designed to make pool maintenance effortless -- but it’s the TurboX Master and its staggering 15-hour runtime that stood out from the rest of the iGarden lineup.

The iGarden TurboX Master is expected to launch in April, and it’s poised to make waves in the robotic pool cleaner marketplace. While most products can only run for a few hours before needing a recharge, this one can clean for 15 hours before running out of juice. In fact, iGarden says it holds the Guinness Record for the longest continuous operation of a robotic pool cleaner. This is due to its unique AI-inverter technology, which results enhanced battery efficiency without skimping on a premium clean.

Read more
Ring shows off new Kidde smoke alarms and free 2K camera upgrades at CES 2025
A person setting up a Ring Smoke Detector.

Ring made a big -- though rather surprising -- announcement at CES 2025, revealing that it has partnered with Kidde to launch a new collection of smart smoke alarms. Arriving in April, the collection includes the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm and Combination Alarm, the latter of which detects both smoke and carbon monoxide. They’ll sync with the existing Ring app to send users alerts should anything trigger its sensors, and they should be an enticing option for folks who have already bought into the Ring ecosystem.

While customers will receive alerts via the mobile app, they can also sign up for the new Ring 24/7 Smoke & CO Monitoring Subscription for $5 per month. This is a professional monitoring service that lets a trained dispatch team keep tabs on your detectors -- and if they’re triggered, the dispatch team can automatically contact emergency services and send them to your home. That should provide more peace of mind than your normal smoke alarms, which might ring out loud and clear but can’t alert the fire department.

Read more