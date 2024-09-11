RGB lighting is one of those rare items that can magically turn any space into something whimsical and wondrous. A gaming room, an office, a home movie theater, hell, even your living room would all benefit from the bright neon lighting it can offer. But it can also be a real pain to set up unless you choose the right kit. Enter the Govee Glide RGBIC LED lighting kit, which can help you instantly switch up your surroundings. Wall-mountable, and easy to install, they simply click together and feature millions of color combinations. They can also display up to 57 colors at one time, react to music and gaming sessions, and more. Normally $70, they’re on sale for 50% off today at Target, for just $35. That saves you $35. Let’s get this neon party started.

Why shop this deal on the Govee Glide RGBIC lighting kit?

Govee is masterful at providing smart, fully functional lighting for a number of scenarios. The Govee Glide kit is perfect for a small space, wherever it is in your home. The accent kit includes pieces that snap together easily and can be mounted in a variety of shapes or formats. But what’s more impressive is the long list of features they offer.

For starters, the Govee Glide wall light is compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. Once you’re all set up, you can control the lighting with just your voice through your assistant of choice. If you’re not big on voice commands, don’t worry, there’s a user-friendly and robust app you can use instead. Govee’s app allows you to fully customize the lighting in many ways, by taking advantage of existing scenes and moods or creating your own.

The Govee Glide lights support up to 16 million colors, and allow you to display up to 57 colors at one time, swapping between them with flowing combinations and multi-color effects. Access over 40 dynamic scenes, sync the lights with your music or gaming sessions or choose from six different reactive modes.

Whatever your preference, the Govee Glide kit is an excellent way to add some accent lighting to any room. You can mount them virtually anywhere. Grab them today at Target and you’ll save 50% off or $35. Normally $70, spend $35 and they’re yours. Don’t forget if you’re a Target Red Card holder you can save even more.