 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Illuminate your game room, or any room, with the Govee Glide RGBIC kit — 50% off

By
Govee Glide RGBIC lighting kit on wall behind computer monitor
Govee

RGB lighting is one of those rare items that can magically turn any space into something whimsical and wondrous. A gaming room, an office, a home movie theater, hell, even your living room would all benefit from the bright neon lighting it can offer. But it can also be a real pain to set up unless you choose the right kit. Enter the Govee Glide RGBIC LED lighting kit, which can help you instantly switch up your surroundings. Wall-mountable, and easy to install, they simply click together and feature millions of color combinations. They can also display up to 57 colors at one time, react to music and gaming sessions, and more. Normally $70, they’re on sale for 50% off today at Target, for just $35. That saves you $35. Let’s get this neon party started.

Why shop this deal on the Govee Glide RGBIC lighting kit?

Govee Glide RGBIC lighting kit on wall behind TV in living room
Govee

Govee is masterful at providing smart, fully functional lighting for a number of scenarios. The Govee Glide kit is perfect for a small space, wherever it is in your home. The accent kit includes pieces that snap together easily and can be mounted in a variety of shapes or formats. But what’s more impressive is the long list of features they offer.

For starters, the Govee Glide wall light is compatible with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. Once you’re all set up, you can control the lighting with just your voice through your assistant of choice. If you’re not big on voice commands, don’t worry, there’s a user-friendly and robust app you can use instead. Govee’s app allows you to fully customize the lighting in many ways, by taking advantage of existing scenes and moods or creating your own.

The Govee Glide lights support up to 16 million colors, and allow you to display up to 57 colors at one time, swapping between them with flowing combinations and multi-color effects. Access over 40 dynamic scenes, sync the lights with your music or gaming sessions or choose from six different reactive modes.

Whatever your preference, the Govee Glide kit is an excellent way to add some accent lighting to any room. You can mount them virtually anywhere. Grab them today at Target and you’ll save 50% off or $35. Normally $70, spend $35 and they’re yours. Don’t forget if you’re a Target Red Card holder you can save even more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Need a smart lock? This one dropped below $200 for Labor Day
A selection of images of the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330.

The Labor Day deals hang on and that means there’s still time to upgrade your home with a superior smart lock for less. Right now, you can buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 for just $190 meaning you’re saving $90 off the usual price of $280. The 32% saving makes this one of the better smart lock deals around, but you’ll need to be quick as it’s a limited time deal. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330
Offering many of the features that the best smart locks provide, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a great addition to your home. It works as a 3-in-1 security device. It has a speedy fingerprint recognition based smart lock, a 2K HD camera with an f/1.6 lens, and it works a video doorbell too.

Read more
Missed Labor Day robot vacuum deals? This Eufy is still over $100 off
The Eufy X8 robot vacuum on a white background.

The Amazon Labor Day deals are sticking around after the holiday, but not for much longer. You don't have long left to grab a Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum for $200 instead of $320. Once the stock allocation is fulfilled the deal ends, so you don’t have much time to save $120, or 38%. One of the better Labor Day deals around, this is a big price cut, and it’s the ideal way to streamline how you clean your home. Ideal for anyone seeking robot vacuum deals today, here’s all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum
Eufy is a big name in the robot vacuums world, even if you won’t see its name among the best robot vacuums. Popular for offering great value solutions, the Eufy X8 Robot Vacuum has all the essentials you need.

Read more
Best humidifier deals: Full room and desktop sizes on sale
The Kyvol HD3 1.2-gallon humidifier sprays mist while on a coffee table.

If you tend to experience a lot of dry skin or coughs, then it's very possible that grabbing yourself a good humidifier can help you quite a lot. It can help bring the humidity back up to a more comfortable and healthy level, and you don't even need to buy one of the best humidifiers on the market to get something that will help. In fact, there are some pretty great discounts you can snag right now on some budget-oriented options, although there are also great deals on bigger humidifiers made for bigger spaces that can last longer. Either way, we've rounded up some of our favorite humidifier deals below, and while you're at it, be sure to check out these air purifier deals and air conditioner deals that might also help a bit.
Rosekm Humidifier for Bedroom -- $22, was $33

Another great budget option that's slightly more aesthetically pleasing is the Rosekm Humidifier for bedroom, and is great if you need something for a relatively small area as it can cover 323 square feet. It has a solid 0.53 gallon reservoir and can run for a full 24-hours on the lowest settings, although you're more likely to use it on the higher settings. Output sits at around 200ml/h, so it should help raise the humidity quite quickly in a smaller room, while the 360-degree nozzle lets you aim it to wherever you need the humidity first.

Read more