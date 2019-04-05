Digital Trends
Smart Home

How to change your Google Home voice to John Legend

John Legend can sing to you and more through your Google Home device. Here's how

Erika Rawes
By

After anxiously waiting to hear the buttery smooth voice of John Legend coming through our Google Assistant-compatible devices, the time has finally come. You can now have that audible candlelight dinner of a voice coming through your Google Home speakers. Well… sometimes. Legend’s voice is a cameo voice, and it’s available for a limited time and it only works for very select commands.

If you say “Hey Google, talk like a legend,” the voice of the Legend himself will start talking. You can also go through the setup steps and change the voice in the Google Home app. Interested? Here’s how to hear a legend.

How to change your Google Assistant voice to John Legend

  • Step 1: Open the Google Home app
  • Step 2: At the bottom right hand corner, tap account and then select “settings”
  • Step 3: Tap on the option that says “assistant”
  • Step 4: Select “assistant voice”
  • Step 5: Select John Legend from the available voices

Remember, you can also just say “Ok Google, talk like a legend” and skip the above steps altogether.

If you have the Google Assistant app downloaded on your phone, you can change your Google Assistant voice to John Legend’s voice on your phone. Here’s how:

  • Step 1: Open the Google Assistant app
  • Step 2: Select account (it should be a picture of your face in the corner of the screen)
  • Step 3: Select “assistant”
  • Step 4: Select “assistant voice”
  • Step 5: Select John Legend from the available voices

Keep in mind that John Legend’s voice is only available for select content (select content is perhaps an understatement). It doesn’t by any means have the full range of capabilities that you get with the regular Google Assistant voices.

What can John Legend do for you?

the best ai assistants john legend google assistant
Screenshot from Google

He can tell you the weather, tell you a joke, or sing you a song. He can even sing you Happy Birthday. The Legend also has some pretty fun Easter eggs about his life and music. If you ask him if you’re an ordinary person, he’ll tell you “you’re an extraordinary person. And I can always help you figure out which way to go.” You can also ask him a other questions like, “Are you John Legend?” “Who is Chrissy Tiegen?” or “What’s your favorite type of music?”

What can’t John Legend do?

Google Home Mini Review
Dan Baker/Digital Trends.com

He can’t answer all of your inquiries. For questions beyond the very basic inquiries (like when you ask about the weather), you’ll get the regular Google Assistant voice. Even if you ask Google Assistant for nearby restaurants, you’ll get the regular assistant voice (and not John Legend).

We were a bit disappointed to discover that John Legend’s voice sounds pretty robotic. It doesn’t sound as natural as you might expect, and it certainly doesn’t feel as though you’re having a conversation with the All of Me artist. So, while this is a fun feature to try on your phone or Google Home device, don’t expect it to majorly change the way you interact with your Google Home device.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
Google Home Mini Review
Product Review

Google's Home Mini outsmarts but doesn't outperform Amazon's Echo Dot

With voice match and improved artificial intelligence capabilities, the $49 Google Home Mini is a voice assistant that seamlessly puts the Google platform on the tip of your tongue.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Smart Home

A Legend of Zelda fan programmed his home to respond to an ocarina

Allen Pan, a freelance engineer and Legend of Zelda fan, programmed his smart home to respond to ocarina music, using different songs from Ocarina of Time to control different aspects of his home.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
the best ai assistants john legend google assistant
Mobile

Google Assistant can now finally talk like a (John) Legend

Google Assistant's voice is about to get a whole lot smoother. After months of delays, Google has finally announced that John Legend's voice is coming to Assistant, meaning you'll be able to get the R&B singer to tell you the weather.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Walmart Google partnership
Smart Home

Walmart Voice Order lets you shop straight from your Google Assistant

Walmart Voice Order is a service launched for Google Assistant that lets users order groceries with just their voice. The service will work with all Google Assistant-enabled devices.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
sleep better with ai powered bryte smart bed
Smart Home

Wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed with the A.I.-powered Bryte Bed

The Bryte Bed is an A.I.-powered smart bed that learns its users' habits and makes adjustments to provide the best sleep experience possible. The Bryte is now available for purchase.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google duplex hands on io2018 2835
Smart Home

Human-sounding Google Duplex arrives on wide range of devices in the U.S.

What exactly is Google Duplex? Creepy or not, it's already here. This guide explains the technology, how it works, the potential applications and concerns, and what it can do for you.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Mark Jansen
reolink c2 pro smart cam review feat
Product Review

Reolink C2 Pro offers home monitoring with an old-school vibe at a great value

5 MP image quality and pan, tilt, zoom control are remarkable features in a $100 smart camera, but the Reolink C2 Pro is held back by a lack of cloud storage support and old-school user experience.
Posted By Terry Walsh
cosori air fryers amazon deal fryer 5 8
Deals

Amazon drops prices on air fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Right now, Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers for up to 20 percent off.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02
Deals

Amazon drops price on smart power strips for Alexa and Google Home

Amazon has dropped prices on smart power strips that work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Smart power strips cut clutter and cost less than multiple smart plugs in locations where there are several Alexa or Google Assistant devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Noria
Smart Home

It's going to get warm soon. Here are some of the best A/C units for your window

Trying to keep a room cool? Today's window AC units use less energy than ever, and they won't keep you awake all night either. Check out the best window air conditioners on the market.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes
International Space Station
News

In space, clothes can smell really bad. Russian firm seeks way to wash them

The International Space Station is a marvel but finding a laundromat nearby has always been a pain, Now, a Russian technology company is tackling the problem by developing a washing machine that would work in space.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon deals tp link mesh wi fi and alexa plugs switches kasa smart light switch 3 way kit by
Deals

Amazon drops prices on TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system, smart plugs for just one day

Amazon has dropped prices for one day on infrastructure products for your smart home, including the TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi system and Alexa- and Google Home-compatible smart home plugs and light switches.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ninja brunch coupon deals smart screen blender and food processor with freshvac technology 1400 peak watt base 9 auto iq prog
Deals

Ninja sale slashes prices on blenders, cookers, and coffee machines

Ninja slashed prices on blenders, food processors, coffee machines, and cookers for a spring holiday brunch sale with coupon codes worth $40 to $60. Spiff up your kitchen countertop with Ninja's powerful and versatile appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sleep tracking pajamas tech gettyimages 545865957
Emerging Tech

Sleep-tracking wristbands are so 2013. Smart pajamas are the way of the future

Researchers from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, have developed smart sleep-tracking pajamas, capable of monitoring the quality of your shut-eye. Here's how they could help you.
Posted By Luke Dormehl