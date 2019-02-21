Digital Trends
Smart Home

Stainless steel is so last year. In 2019, it’s all about colorful appliances

Kim Wetzel
By
kbis colorful smart appliances 1
Kim Wetzel/Digital Trends

Most of us dream in color. Why not dream of a kitchen in color?

Appliance makers are betting that once you see their flashy lineups of colorful ovens, fridges, and dishwashers, you’ll do just that and ditch the old-school stainless steel forever.

Color is all the rage at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) this week in Las Vegas, where appliance makers showcased ovens in bright blues, grills in canary yellows, and fridges in blood reds. The devices were eye-popping and spanned the rainbow, from robin egg blue to bright orange.

Kim Wetzel/Digital Trends

Making appliances that are more colorful is a trend that’s been growing over the past year or so. Consumers seeking vintage luxury and just, well, more color in their lives are demanding more than just a varying shade of stainless steel, which has been the industry standard for a couple of decades now.

“We have already seen stainless steel appliances slipping in popularity, giving way to black stainless steel,” said Nino Sitchinava, a principal economist for Houzz, a home design and decorating platform. “Manufacturers are catching on to the consumer appetite for more variety in appliance aesthetic and are coming out with new lines to keep up with the demand.”

Dacor introduced a concept that allows you to pick a paint color that they promise to match for your customized oven.

While colored appliances (think robin egg blue and mustard stoves or black or white fridges) have come and gone in popularity over the years, this time it’s the luxury appliance makers that are leading the way. For example, luxury maker Dacor introduced a concept that allows you to pick a paint color that they promise to match for your customized oven. Hestan offers their appliances in an array of 12 colors, including a royal blue or coral.

GE Appliances’ new Cafe Collection this year introduced a both a green and a matte white stainless steel fridge, which might sound like a modern version of a retro fridge found in your grandma’s house in the 1980s, but is actually a beautiful, sleek (but not smudge-proof) design. Cafe also allows you to customize the color and material of things like fridge door handles for a fully unique appliance. That means that you can have the green fridge and choose some brass handles rather than traditional brushed chrome, for example.

Samsung got in on the color action at KBIS, too, as the manufacturer introduced a washer/dryer in a champagne-colored stainless steel. Samsung officials say the color of the machines add a pop of brightness in an otherwise drab setting — the laundry room.

kbis colorful smart appliances samsung champagne washer dryer press
Samsung

“2019 has led to a rise in color in the kitchen,” said Genevieve Gorder, a designer on TLC’s series “Trading Spaces” and current host of “Stay Here” on Netflix, who was on hand at the Samsung booth to introduce the appliance maker’s champagne-colored appliances. Gorder said that people are seeking to add color everywhere in the home, and are drawing inspiration from the colors of nature.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re having this yearning for both nature and technology,” Gorder told members of the media at an event at Samsung’s booth. “It’s not a punch in the face, it’s, ‘hey, I’m a little bit more fun.’”

Industry experts say while the colors add a breath of freshness to the kitchen, they realize it’s not a style for everyone. Not to worry: Stainless steel isn’t going anywhere. The key is giving people a variety to choose from.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Why you shouldn't mount your TV above your fireplace
Kwikset Kevo Convert review
Product Review

Kwikset Kevo Convert Review: A simple route to a smart lock

While it lacks the features and overall value of the August Smart Lock, Kwikset’s Kevo Convert offers a simple and friendly route to upgrade your front door’s deadbolt. Learn more in our full review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
electrolux frigidaire gallery ranges refrigerators dishwasher in the kitchen
Smart Home

Frigidaire goes for ‘wow’ factor with new Gallery ranges, fridges, and more

Electrolux's Frigidaire brand is going all out at KBIS 2019. The appliance manufacturer's introductions this year include new ranges with gas, electric, or induction heating; a new refrigerator; and a new dishwasher in its Gallery line.
Posted By Bruce Brown
samsung introduces champagne and tuscan appliance finishes front pair1 retouch
Smart Home

Say so long to silver. Samsung brings new colors to household appliances

Samsung introduced two new appliance colors, Tuscan Stainless will be available for several kitchen appliances starting in May and for the Family Hub in August. New Samsung washers and dryers will be offered in Champagne Finish.
Posted By Bruce Brown
5 best instant pot deals plus
Deals

Instant Pot prices have dropped on these 5 models by up to $30

Whether you're an Instant Pot beginner or Instant Pot veteran these popular multi-cookers are worth the hype. There are so many Instant Pot models on sale right now, it might be hard to choose. We've rounded up all the deals here so you can…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
qualcomm eu antitrust investigation fine news mem 4
Smart Home

Qualcomm goes all-in on Amazon Alexa voice control with a new development kit

Qualcomm is releasing an early valentine for smart home device manufacturers. The new development kit for its Wi-Fi networks integrates the Amazon Alexa Voice Service to enable voice control in more devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
miele appliances kbis 2019 range and builtins
Smart Home

Miele stuns KBIS 2019 with wireless probe, self-descaling java pot, and more

Miele rocked KBIS 2019 with waves of new appliances and features. The annual Kitchen and Bathroom Industry Show is all about product launches and Miele's appliance reveal was like New York Fashion Week with a single designer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to pre order new amazon echo devices clock 2018
Smart Home

Amazon’s wall clock is back on the market after Bluetooth snafus

Amazon's Alexa-enabled Wall Clock was a minor disaster when it was finally released in December because of widespread Bluetooth connectivity challenges. After some tweaks, it's now back on sale for $30.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1410 640x640
Smart Home

The Nest Secure included a microphone no one knew about — except Google

The Nest Secure home security system has had a microphone this entire time that no one knew about, except Google. The company claims the mic was never turned on, but customers are outraged.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

From folding phones to 5G -- here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event treated us to a real parade of technological excellence, from folding phones to new fitness wearables. Here's everything we saw at Galaxy Unpacked on February 20.
Posted By Mark Jansen
leviton smart circuit breaker load center whole home
Smart Home

Leviton’s Wi-Fi Load Center and Smart Circuit Breakers give your home a brain

Is your home ready for a brain transplant? Adding individual smart plugs is quick, easy, and inexpensive, but the benefits are limited to one plug at a time. Leviton's Load Center and Smart Circuit Breakers can give your home a brain.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge appliances wall oven air fryer food dehydrator
Smart Home

GE Appliances shows off wall oven with built-in air fryer, food dehydrator

GE Appliances is taking the air fryer trend to its logical conclusion and adding one to a wall oven. The company's new oven, on display at this year's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, also includes a food dehydrator.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: Which one is better for you?

What happens when you compare the Google Home vs the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare they're features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall