Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today

If you’re looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let’s take a look at why they’re worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb

It’s easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that’s not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There’s a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Thanks to working with Alexa or Google Assistant, these light bulbs pair well with one of the best smart speakers if you’re trying to make your home setup smarter in every way. It’s also possible to control the light bulbs from anywhere with your smartphone thanks to the Lenovo Link Pro app so you can turn on the lights while traveling to make it look like you’re home, or even play a fun prank on your roommate or family member.

While the light bulbs might not be quite as feature-rich as something like the Philips Hue range, at this price, it’s hard to fault the Lenovo Smart Bulb. If you’ve been uncertain of the benefits of such a lighting system in your home, these are a great way to see how things go. We suspect you’ll soon be beguiled by how convenient they are and how much they grow on you.

Normally priced at $28, the Lenovo Smart Bulb 2-pack is currently available for just $5 at Lenovo. A huge saving of $23, this is truly impulse buy territory. You really don’t have anything to lose by giving them a try and you just might find you prefer them to traditional lighting systems.

