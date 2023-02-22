 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get two Alexa and Google Assistant smart bulbs for $5 today

Jennifer Allen
By
Two Lenovo Smart Bulbs sitting next to each other on a white background.

If you’re looking to add some smart lighting to your home without spending a fortune, Lenovo has a great deal right now on its Lenovo Smart Bulbs. You can buy two for just $5 saving you $23 off the regular price of $28. A saving of 82% is not to be missed and these light bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into smart lighting for less. Let’s take a look at why they’re worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Bulb

It’s easy to think you need to spend a fortune on the best smart light bulbs but that’s not always the case. The market for the best cheap smart bulbs is steadily growing with Lenovo keeping things super cheap here. The Lenovo Smart Color Light Bulb is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s possible to adjust brightness and temperature to suit the mood throughout the day. You can also dim the lights or change colors to get things just how you like them. There’s a choice of 16 million colors as well as unable white which adjusts the light temperature from 2700K to 6500K.

Thanks to working with Alexa or Google Assistant, these light bulbs pair well with one of the best smart speakers if you’re trying to make your home setup smarter in every way. It’s also possible to control the light bulbs from anywhere with your smartphone thanks to the Lenovo Link Pro app so you can turn on the lights while traveling to make it look like you’re home, or even play a fun prank on your roommate or family member.

Related

While the light bulbs might not be quite as feature-rich as something like the Philips Hue range, at this price, it’s hard to fault the Lenovo Smart Bulb. If you’ve been uncertain of the benefits of such a lighting system in your home, these are a great way to see how things go. We suspect you’ll soon be beguiled by how convenient they are and how much they grow on you.

Normally priced at $28, the Lenovo Smart Bulb 2-pack is currently available for just $5 at Lenovo. A huge saving of $23, this is truly impulse buy territory. You really don’t have anything to lose by giving them a try and you just might find you prefer them to traditional lighting systems.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Great for work and school, this HP laptop is $280 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 4:00PM
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

Not everyone needs a fancy laptop with a billion features. Sometimes you just want a simple computer to browse the web, video call your friends, and watch movies. Oh and cheap, it needs to be cheap. HP laptop deals have you covered. This 14-inch HP laptop is only $280 right now after a $120 discount. Laptop deals like this don't stick around for long though, so click the button below and grab it today.

Why you should buy the HP 14t
HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so even when the price is low, you get good quality without spending a fortune. In the case of this HP 14-inch laptop, it has an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Sure, it won't be rivaling the best laptops out there but it's still appealing for basic work when out and about. Running Windows 11 Home, its 14-inch HD screen has micro-edge bezels so there's less plastic here to distract you as well as a lighter build than you might expect. 250 nits of brightness gives you the basics for a bright screen even if it may not be effective outdoors.

Read more
Save $30 on this ultra-small laser printer while supplies last
John Alexander
By John Alexander
February 21, 2023 3:40PM
HP Memorial Day Sale - HP LaserJet Pro M404n Laser Printer

If you need a printer for basic tasks, you're probably looking to spend as little money as possible. HP has you covered. They're offering a tiny printer for just $99, a $30 discount. It also comes with HP Instant Ink for free for six months, which is worth the $100 alone. The HP LaserJet M11we is the tiniest of HP's laser jets that comes with HP+. If you already know about the printer, and these programs, consider following the button to buy. Otherwise, follow along as we take a closer look.

Why you should buy the HP LaserJet M110we
The HP LaserJet M11we bills itself as a tiny printer that can get things done. How tiny is it? In its "resting" state with all of the trays popped up and clamped down, it can fit on your desk in a space of just 13.6 x 7.5 x 6.3 inches, or approximately just half of a square foot of desk real estate. When fully expanded, it goes to 13.6 x 14.17 x 11 inches, so keep it snapped shut for maximum space savings but if you know you're the type to leave it opened most of the time you aren't going to be sacrificing too much space, either. As far as getting things done, the HP LaserJet M11we can push out up to 22 pages per minute.

Read more
This $700 discount makes a smart refrigerator worth the price
Bruce Brown
By Bruce Brown
February 21, 2023 3:20PM
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor

Presidents' Day sales are over, but some stock is still available. If you just remembered how important the shopping holiday is for cheap appliance hunters, don't worry. For instance, this Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is only $2,299 today after a $700 discount. It's s truly unique way to bring your kitchen into the 21st Century. Grab it before Samsung decides that Presidents' Day deals are over.

Why you should buy a Samsung Smart Refrigerator
Samsung smart refrigerators vary in capacity, dimensions, door configuration, exterior surfaces, and interior features. Samsung's Family Hub is the common feature in the line. Since the kitchen is the central communications and meeting place for most households and the refrigerator is the largest appliance in the room, the fridge is the most logical location for a smart digital Family Hub. You can use the Family Hub to leave notes for other family members, synchronize everyone's calendars with tasks and events, create shopping lists, display photos, and post items on shopping lists. The Family Hub requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections to your home wireless network and Bluetooth devices. When you own a Samsung smart refrigerator with the Family Hub, you can communicate with the fridge from any location with Wi-Fi access. You can see the refrigerator contents from your office to find out if you need to buy anything on the way home or choose a recipe based on the contents in your fridge. The Family Hub can't physically mix and move ingredients from the smart refrigerator to the oven, but you can use it to preheat a Samsung smart oven so you can start cooking as soon as you arrive.

Read more