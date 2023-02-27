 Skip to main content
This long-range Segway electric scooter goes 18mph, and it’s $100 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Your time’s too precious to waste sitting in a vehicle that’s stuck in a traffic jam. Maximize your day by getting to where you’re going faster with a long-range electric scooter like the Segway G30Max. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy at $100 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,000. It’s still not cheap even with that discount, but you can’t put a price on the hours that you’ll take back with this transportation solution.

Why you should buy the Segway G30Max electric scooter

Even car brands like Mercedes-Benz are getting into the electric scooter space, and rental services such as Lime are growing in popularity. That’s because more people are recognizing the convenience of moving around on one of these devices — and it may be time to get your own by buying the Segway G30Max. With a maximum speed of 18.6 miles per hour, you’ll be arriving at your destination quicker than you would expect, and with a maximum operating range of 40.4 miles, you’ll be able to get to a lot of places before you need to recharge the electric scooter. The Segway G30Max comes with a built-in charger so you won’t have to carry a bulky adapter wherever you go, and its battery gets to 100% after 6 hours of being plugged in.

The Segway G30Max is a rear-wheel-drive electric scooter that promises stability, and the ability to climb slopes with a 20% incline. The electric scooter features an anti-slip baseboard with a width of 7 inches for your safety, front-facing lights to illuminate your path at night, and three riding modes — Eco, Standard, and Sports — all accessible through its LED dashboard. Once it’s time to store the Segway G30Max, a one-step folding mechanism will help you put it away in a flash.

Whether you’re working in an urban jungle or living in a small town, there will always be times when the best transportation option would be an electric scooter like the Segway G30Max. If that happens often, you shouldn’t pass up this chance to buy the mobility device for $900, following Best Buy’s $100 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. We’re not sure how long this offer will be available, so you’ll want to buy the Segway G30Max electric scooter right now to enjoy savings with your purchase.

