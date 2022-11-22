 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Features

Smart ways to save on your utility bills during the holidays

Simon Sage
By

Once the holidays swing into full gear, you’ll be pretty busy. There are plenty of meals to cook, visitors to entertain, and lights to fire up. Keeping your home utility bills under wraps during this time can be a bit of a challenge, but with a few changes to your smart home, you can squirrel away a few extra dollar bills and put them towards your gift shopping instead.

Update your smart thermostat schedule

A Nest Learning Thermostat installed on a wall corner next to the kitchen.
Google

You may be home more often close to the holidays, so it’s worth going into your smart thermostat’s settings to manually set schedules based on when you’re planning on being in the house. Doing this allows the algorithm to maintain an efficient home heating plan even though you’re changing up the routine that it’s come to expect. Conversely, if you’re getting out of town for the holidays, it’s helpful to keep your smart thermostat informed so the furnace isn’t blasting while you’re away. Take a gander at some of the settings you’ll want to change.

Switch to LED bulbs

Twinkly smart lights set up around Christmas tree.
Twinkly

If your Christmas tree lights are old incandescent bulbs, you can save a bit of power by switching over to LEDs. Yeah, you might be attached to the set you’ve been using since you were a kid, but LEDs use about a 10th of the power of incandescent bulbs. It’s worth the upgrade. While you’re at it, make them smart bulbs. That way you can ensure the tree’s only turning on once it’s properly dark out and everyone’s still awake to enjoy them.

Related

Go the extra mile and include your holiday lights in your bedtime routine for Google Home or Apple HomeKit so they turn off along with your other smart lights. As an added bonus, smart lights are able to animate with some pretty flashy holiday colors, and can often sync up with holiday music in real time. Trust us, smart lights will put your old bulbs’ twinkle mode to shame. There are a bunch of artificial Christmas trees with smart lights built in if you want a fully integrated experience. The same conveniences and electrical savings can be applied to outdoor lights if you’ve got a big installation out front.

Find some new pressure cooking recipes

Instant Pot with an air fried chicken next to it.
Instant Pot

Leaving the oven running for hours on end for big family meals is going to be a big part of your next energy bill. A little bit of research and investment in an Instant Pot can help you cook delicious meals while using far less power. These are great for dense food, and multiple cooking modes give you plenty of versatility. The slow cooker mode is useful for roasts. Some models have air fryers built in that can produce some great pastries. The main thing is making sure you have a model with a big enough capacity to feed everyone coming over for Christmas dinner. If you don’t have one yet, here’s a rundown of the best Instant Pots available. Even beyond the holidays, it’s worth having one around.

Smarten up your hot water delivery

If you’re hosting more company over the holidays, odds are you’re going to be using a lot more hot water. The efficiency and type of water heater will determine your utility bills here, but a smart management system can help maximize those savings. These can build predictions of how much hot water you need during the day so that your tank is only being preheated as much as necessary. Even tankless water heaters can benefit from some added intelligence.

Hopefully, these smart home tips will help you keep your budget under control over the holidays, and maybe even through the rest of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Is HGTV’s Smart Home really that smart? We have different ideas
HGTV Smart Home 2022 in Wilmington, NC.
How smart tech can improve your 4th of July BBQ
philips hue outdoor range
Is a smart faucet worth it?
Delta Leland
Is a smart grill worth it? We weigh the factors
weber genesis smart grill review
The best bidets for 2022
The Toto Washlet C100 in a bathroom.
Best Buy just started a 3-day flash sale – all the best deals
Best Buy logo on a building.
Splurge-worthy smart kitchen gadgets
best kitchen splurges? The Tineco Smart Toaster, as seen on a counter, with toast slices.
The best video doorbells for 2022
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.
The best smart locks for 2022
Lockly Vision Smart lock installed on door next to phone showing camera view.
The best outdoor security cameras for 2022
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.
Walmart Black Friday Air Fryer Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Chefman  8-Quart Turbo Fry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer on a white counter with cooked dishes.
How to clean your robot mop
irobot roomba spraying water on wood floor with vacuum Roomba in dock behind it.
Samsung smart refrigerators just got big discounts for Black Friday
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor