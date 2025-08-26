 Skip to main content
The latest batch of Arlo security cameras are packed with cool AI features

By
Arlo Essential family released in 2025
Arlo

What’s happened? Arlo, one of the biggest names in smart home security, has revealed a whole new lineup of security cameras built around Arlo Intelligence (a powerful AI technology). The brand is responsible for many of the best security cameras on the market — and this looks like a big jump forward for the brand.

  • As expected, the security cameras are DIY-friendly, and most shoppers should be able to complete the installation without a professional.
  • Actionable alerts give users a detailed idea of what’s happening on their property. Alerts are fully customizable, with the option to set up specific triggers for different parts of your home.
  • The lineup includes new Pan-Tilt Cameras, along with cameras for both indoor and outdoor use.

Why this is important: In today’s world, there’s no escaping AI. Arlo is fully committed to using AI to improve the user experience, offering detailed alerts that make it easier than ever to see what’s happening at your home while away.

  • Arlo Intelligence offers person and vehicle recognition, fire detection, advanced audio detection, and event captions.
  • The new Pan-Tilt Cameras make it easy to cover every corner of your property without the need for multiple cameras. Instead, you can simply pan the camera to view different corners of the room.
  • Arlo products constantly find a way onto our list of the best security cameras, and it’ll be interesting to see how these new devices improve upon their predecessors.
Why should I care? The Arlo Essential Pan Tilt Indoor Camera starts at just $35 for HD capture, making it an affordable (and powerful) companion for your smart home. Meanwhile, the Pro Series and Ultra Series are designed for customers with more serious concerns, offering 2K and 4K resolutions plus extreme weatherproofing.

  • Standalone security cameras offer a cheaper alternative to professional systems, though these new cameras from Arlo offer many of the same features.
  • Shoppers looking for a premium pan-tilt camera were largely limited to just Ring, Blink, or Wyze. Arlo’s latest release should bring some much-needed versatility to the marketplace.
  • AI continues to gain steam in the smart home space, and it’ll be interesting to see how Arlo Intelligence enhances the user experience. You can preorder the upcoming security cams on Arlo’s website.
