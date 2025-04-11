 Skip to main content
This smart display alternative just added a powerful new feature to help track your chores

A person using the Skylight.
Skylight is responsible for a variety of smart display alternatives with a focus on organization and schedule planning. Last summer, it launched the premium Cal Max — a 27-inch smart calendar that we called a “streamlined smart display alternative.” Since its arrival, Skylight has continued to roll out new features to the device, and now you’ll find a powerful feature called Routines available across the Skylight Calendar lineup. Designed to simplify chores and build good habits for the entire family, it’s a unique new feature that changes how you interact with the display.

The idea behind Routines is simple — offer visual feedback and an easy-to-use interface to make it easier than ever to keep track of (and complete) all your chores. These can be set up on a recurring schedule, allowing you to program in everything from a quick 15 minutes of reading before bedtime or a few minutes each morning for your kids to brush their teeth. Routines can be customized with various emojis and color-coding to help keep track of them, and a fun confetti animation is triggered once they’re complete.

Routines menu on Skylight
The feature includes a Parental Lock, too, so you won’t have to worry about kids messing with their Routines or assigning their tasks to other people in the home.

Setting up Routines is a simple process. After tapping the Plus button to pull up the Add Task menu, you’ll see a new option for Routines. From here, you can input all the details of your Routine — including how often it should repeat, which profile it should be assigned to, and whether or not any rewards are associated with the task.

Unlike traditional smart displays that are built for both entertainment and task tracking, the Skylight Calendar is all about organization. It forgoes access to apps like Netflix and YouTube, instead offering a multitude of ways to keep track of upcoming events and daily chores. Skylight even rolled out an AI assistant last year that could help you with meal planning. So while it’s not exactly an entertainment hub like the Echo Show 15, it’s a solid choice for families seeking a distraction-free way to keep track of their hectic schedules.

