Merry Wyze Day 2019, everyone. If you’ve been needing a good reason to finally start automating your home, then you’re in luck. In celebration of Wyze Day, for October 24 only, you can get the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack for just $99. That’s $10 off. Plus you’ll get a free $15 Wyze Day gift card and free shipping. Here are the details.

All you need to do to redeem the offer is to create an account on the site, sign in, add a $15 Wyze Day Gift Card to your cart and add the starter pack to your cart. Then, the discount is applied to your total at the checkout. You should see “Discount Wyze Day Bundle – $20” listed under the subtotal amount. You can also get the Wyze Day 2019 Free Shipping over $25 promotion by using the coupon code WYZEDAY2019 at checkout. While the code won’t work if you try to use it with other codes, it will work with this offer since the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack deal is applied automatically without a code. If you’re thinking about loading up on this deal for Christmas presents, hold up. You can buy up to three Wyze Smart Home Starter Packs, but the deal will only apply to one of them.

The Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack comes with just about everything you need to start automating your home. It includes a Wyze Cam, three Wyze bulbs, two smart plugs, one 32GB micro SDHC card and four sensors. They can all work together with Alexa, If This Then That, and Google Assistant. That’s a lot for just $99, though Wyze is known as a company that offers low prices for their smart home tech.

“It’s tempting to sit back and think Wyze Labs’ crazy-low prices will inevitably cause the company to blow up, but there’s a strategy at play. Wyze Labs don’t want to sell you a camera (or two, or three or five for that matter). They’re going for the whole smart home ecosystem, armed with solid products, low prices, and friendly support,” Digital Trends reviewer Terry Walsh said about the pack. You can read our full review of the Wyze Smart Home Starter Pack here.

