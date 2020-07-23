After a lively Memorial Tournament earlier this month, in which Spaniard Jon Rahm beat out Rory McIlroy for the world No. 1 spot, it’s safe to say that the summer PGA Tour is heating up. Although neither Rahm nor McIlroy will be competing in the 3M Open today, last year’s winner Matthew Wolff will be stepping back onto the green alongside Tommy Fleetwood — who is making his first PGA return since March with his 3M Open debut. With so many veteran and fresh faces up against one another, this tournament is sure to deliver some memorable moments. Here’s how to watch the PGA Tour: 3M Open online.

Date: July 23 – July 26

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Purse: $6,600,000

How to watch PGA Tour: 3M Open online in the U.S.

The cheapest and simplest way to watch the PGA Tour: 3M Open online is through the Hulu + Live TV subscription. The cable alternative offers over 60 channels’ worth of content both for live streaming and on-demand viewing. Luckily for golf fans looking for a quick fix, the plan offers a one-week free trial period that is easily cancellable at the week’s end. For those looking to invest in a subscription service that doubles as a viable cable alternative, choosing to continue the Hulu + Live TV plan and tune into programs like the PGA Tour: 3M Open costs $55 per month. Alternatively, Hulu also offers subscription packages for customers who are looking for a monthly plan without live TV streaming. To gain access to just Hulu’s content library of popular movie and TV titles, you can pay $6 per month for streaming with ads or $12 per month for ad-free streaming.

Aside from Hulu, two of the major TV networks also offer packages that allow for at-home live streaming of today’s PGA Tour: 3M Open. CBS’s All Access package costs just $6 per month and includes a free 7-day trial upon signup. This is the plan to go for if you only want coverage of major golf tournaments.

However, if you want to stream major PGA tournaments like the 3M Open as well as additional golf coverage, splurge for NBC’s Golf Channel instead. It only costs $10 per month and features more live coverage of golf than all other U.S. networks combined. Unfortunately, unlike CBS, it does not include a free trial period.

No matter how you choose to stream today’s 3M Open, the event will surely prove entertaining for all. Plus, with defending champion Wolff competing again after last year’s 3M Open made him the third golfer to ever win an NCAA individual national championship and a PGA Tour title in the same year, the stakes are already high.

