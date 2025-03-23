5 phones you should consider instead of the Google Pixel 9a

Table of Contents Table of Contents OnePlus 13R Nothing Phone 3a Pro iPhone 16e Google Pixel 8 Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

The year has only really just begun, but we’ve already had some great phones launch in 2025. Samsung wowed us as usual with the new Galaxy S25 series, but then Apple came out of nowhere to release a brand new model in its lineup, the iPhone 16e. And the hits just keep on coming too; Google has just revealed the Google Pixel 9a, the latest in its line of excellent mid-range priced smartphones. The Pixel 9a continues Google’s record of excellence within the midrange space, with a 1080p 6.3-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, the usual showstopping cameras, and a brand new and stunning look, for just $499.

That’s an incredible deal, and no mistake — but it’s not the only game in town, not by a long shot. While the Google Pixel 9a is the new hotness, there are plenty of other smartphones that can, and should, steal your attention away from Google’s latest. Here are five of the phones you should also consider if you’re tempted by the Google Pixel 9a.

OnePlus 13R

One of the major advantages of the Pixel 9a is that it’s able to use Google’s own flagship Tensor G4 processor, giving it top-tier power at a lower price. But it’s not alone in offering staggering amounts of performance at a midrange price tag, and it’s actually quite likely this top pick beats the Pixel 9a hands down. The OnePlus 13R is OnePlus’s current top midrange handset, and it’s an incredibly powerful package starting from just $600.

Key to this performance is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the device’s heart. It’s not this year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but as last year’s processor of choice for phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12, it’s still plenty powerful, and the OnePlus 13R fair flies through any task you give it. Backing that flagship chip up is 12GB of RAM and storage starting from 256GB. If those sound like flagship specs, well, they are, and it’s a big part of the reason this phone is such a winner.

Behind it all is a massive 6,000mAh battery that easily manages two days of use on a single charge, with three days being possible on lighter use. Recharging has been lowered from last year’s OnePlus 12R, but that still puts it at a mighty 55W, outdoing the charging speeds of Apple’s, Google’s, and Samsung’s flagships. There’s no wireless charging though, which means the Pixel 9a does have some advantages over the OnePlus phone. But with the Pixel 9a’s wireless charging being limited to a measely 7.5W, you’re probably better off not having it at all.

OnePlus had to cut corners somewhere, and so it’s fair to say the 13R isn’t the most attractive phone around. Still, it’s not ugly by any means, with the best word for it being “functional”. The aluminum frame and glass back both have matte coatings, and the build and execution are solid and professional. There’s very little to complain about here, except for a lack of style and flair. There’s even less to complain about where the display is concerned. It’s a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 2780 x 1264 resolution, a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, and a max brightness of 4,500 nits. It’s bright, clear, and extremely responsive.

Finally, there’s the camera systems. OnePlus’s camera systems have previously tended to sit in the “okay” pile, but have recently graduated to being solidly good across the board, and we see that continue here. The 13R has 50-megapixel primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens around the back, and a 16MP fixed-focus camera around the front. It performs well across the board, and while it lacks the longer zooms of actual flagship phones, it’s still a camera system you can rely on.

The price starts from a full $100 more than the Pixel 9a at $600, but if you can afford to spend the extra, then the OnePlus 13R is a solid competitor for Google’s latest.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing’s rise has been nothing short of incredible, and it’s most recent phones have been devices you can’t afford to miss out on. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is a stellar midrange phone, and absolutely one of the best phones Nothing has ever produced. At just $70 more than the Pixel 9a’s starting price, it’s another strong option if you’re looking for a midrange phone, and it comes with the bonus of a jaw-droppingly unique style.

We’ll start with the design, because it’s unlike anything else you’re likely to see. The transparent back is chaotic and eye-catching, and whether you like it or not, it’s certainly unique. the rear camera is contained in a large circular module, like a OnePlus phone — but unlike OnePlus, Nothing’s signature Glyph lighting can be seen around the module. These LED lights will react to your phone use, mimicking timers and showing the proximity of your Uber ride, and can even function as a camera flash or flashlight. Whether or not you like the design, and we’re sure plenty won’t, you can fault Nothing for trying something different. The 6.77-inch AMOLED display is good too, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

You won’t find a flagship chip here, instead the Nothing Phone 3a Pro uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. While it may not have the high-power shine of the OnePlus 13R or Pixel 9a, it’s still a very capable chip, and we rarely found it lacking. There’s also 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, giving a strong spec baseline. In terms of software, you can either use Google’s stock Android 15, or swap it for Nothing’s minimalist take on Android. Either is fun, and we suggest trying out both. Nothing has shoehorned a lot of AI into this phone, but it’s worth mentioning Essential Space, which is an AI-powered organizer that stores your screenshots and voice notes collected with the dedicated Essential Space button. It’s a quieter and more subtle take on AI than we’ve seen recently, and it has potential as something that could be actually useful.

The camera is good, but let down by a rubbish 8MP wide-angle lens, which isn’t a surprise. However, the 50MP main lens is strong, and it’s joined by a 50MP periscope zoom with a 3x optical zoom. These two lens are great, and take well blanaced shots with punchy colors and just the right contrast and brightness. It’s just a shame that yet another manufacturer packs in a terrible 8MP wide-angle lens.

The battery isn’t anything special, managing a single day on one charge. However, it offers 50W fast charging, again putting a number of flagships in the dust, even if it doesn’t offer wireless charging at all.

This is simply one of the best smartphones Nothing has made yet, and at $570, it’s within reaching distance of the Pixel 9a. If a unique style and flair matters to you, or if you really love the look Nothing has gone for, then check this phone out. You won’t be disappointed.

iPhone 16e

It’s hard to wade around this price point without attracting some big fish, and they don’t get much bigger than the Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 16e has supplanted the iPhone SE as the cheapest iPhone, and while it may no longer reach down into budget territory, it’s now an even more solid alternative to the Google Pixel 9a.

The iPhone 16e is a blast from the past in a number of ways. Not only does it sport the notched style of display we thought had disappeared with the iPhone 14, but it also has only one camera lens in its rear camera setup. It’s still unmistakably an iPhone, but the design makes it clear this is the lowest tier of Apple’s smartphone. The colors are a little dull, but it’s still not a bad looking phone, even if we wish it had more pop. It’s light though, which is a real bonus for one-handed use.

The 6.1-inch display is the same size as that found on the iPhone 16, but unfortunately, it also has the same 60Hz refresh rate. While we didn’t expect Apple to leapfrog the iPhone 16 with a cheaper model, it continues to be a disappointment that Apple refuses to embrace superior screen technology for what are still expensive smartphones. But putting that aside, it’s still a great display, with bright colors and deep blacks.

The biggest draw here is the inclusion of Apple’s AI service, Apple Intelligence. The 16e has been built to include all of Apple’s AI features, including Visual Intelligence, and many new AI inclusions in Apple’s apps, like the Notes app. It’s the cheapest way to experience Apple Intelligence. Performance is similarly strong, being powered by a slightly tweaked version of the A18 processor. It’s slower than most of the other iPhones you can buy from Apple, but not to be point where it’ll be overly obvious or a problem. Battery life puts most of its stablemates in the dust though, with the phone managing multiple days of use on a single charge. That longevity comes at a price though, specifically being limited to 20W fast charging, and not having MagSafe at all. It does have wireless charging, but it tops out at 7.5W.

Unsurprisingly, the single lens on the 16e’s rear doesn’t match up to other iPhones in terms of pure versatility, but it’s not a bad lens by any means. It’s a 48MP lens, and can use pixel binning to improve low light shots, and can crop a shot to 12MP to spoof a 2x optical zoom. If you’re coming from a phone with multiple lenses, then the single lens may be a disappointment. But if a camera is just something that’s nice to have, then this won’t let you down.

The iPhone 16e isn’t for everyone, that’s for sure, but it’s still a solid alternative to the Pixel 9a. If a top-tier camera is a must, then avoid this. But, if an iPhone is a tempting offer for you, then this is the option to check out. It starts from $599.

Google Pixel 8

The Pixel 9a is a standout phone at $499, but so is the previous year’s flagship Pixel, the Pixel 8. While prices for this phone can tend to fluctuate, we have seen it at the price of $499 for the 128GB model, putting it on an equal footing with the midrange version of this year’s Pixel range. That gets you an extremely good camera system, long battery life, and all of the same AI features, packaged up in a flagship phone.

The centerpiece of any Pixel has always been the camera, and the Pixel 8 doesn’t disappoint in this regard. The 50MP main lens on the Pixel 8a is likely to be comparable to the 48MP shooter on the Pixel 9a, with similar apertures. The Pixel 8’s main camera is simply excellent, one of the best we tested in 2024, and though the wide-angle lens disappoints, it doesn’t take away from what is an excellent camera setup. As a bonus, you get all of Google’s impressive AI editing features as well, meaning even the most disappointing shots can be made to shine.

Enough about the cameras though, how does the rest of the phone hold up? Very well, as it turns out. The Pixel 8 is driven by the Google Tensor G3 processor. This flagship chip is powerful, as you’d expect, and though it still has some temperature issues, they’re nowhere near as bad as they once were, even if it still runs warmer than Qualcomm chips of the same era. The display is gorgeous, too, and has a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate like the Pixel 9a.

The battery lasts around a day, though you can stretch far into two days with light use. Charging speed is on the slower side, with speeds tapping out at 27W for wired charging and 18W for wireless. That’s not the slowest charging we’ve seen recently, and largely on par with, for instance, most iPhones, but it’s far slower than you’ll get on a OnePlus smartphone.

Like the Pixel 9a, you’ll get seven years of software updates, though keep in mind the Pixel 8 has already chewed through some of that. However, it still has a strong innings to go before it needs replacing, so that’s definitely not worth worrying about. The build quality is excellent too, and really shows off the flagship nature of this particular phone.

Like the build, the Pixel 8 is solid all around, with little to detract from a very positive picture. While it began life at $699, with the release of the Pixel 9 it’s not uncommon to see this phone priced as well as $499, putting it bang on par with the Pixel 9a. At that price, the Pixel 8 is an absolute bargain.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

There aren’t many phones underneath the Pixel 9a’s $499 price that we’d recommend checking out, but the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is good enough to warrant your attention — plus, it has one thing that Google’s midrange phone does not: A stylus.

Hidden away inside the phone when not in use, the stylus is just a basic stylus, so it doesn’t have a Bluetooth connection or any special tricks, like being used as a camera shutter, or pressure sensitivity. Instead, it’s just a srtlus for writing or doodling. it works well for this, though the device’s palm rejection is not great, and it doesn’t particularly feel natural when you use it. It feels like exactly what it is: Plastic dragging over glass. Still, you can get used to that, and it’s ideal if you find a stylus useful but don’t always have one on you.

The design is a surprisingly high point for this phone. It’s made from plastic, but the vegan leather backplate feels great, and it feels solid despite the cheaper materials. The 6.7-inch OLED is also pretty good, sporting both a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh. Heck, even the camera, usually a letdown on budget Motorola phones, is pretty good. It won’t beat any of other the phones on this list, but it won’t embarrass you either.

The rest of this phone does, admittedly, feel like the budget offering it is. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM, and while the G Stylus works fine, with only occasional stutters and slowdowns, it’s not up to the same standard as the flagship level chips in every other phone on this list. Water and dust-resistance tops out at IP52, behind everything else on this list — but there are some upsides too. Namely, a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

There’s one big downside to this phone though, and it’s one area where the Pixel has it beat hands-down. The Moto G Stylus was only ever going to get one software update — yes, you read that right, one — and considering that upgrade was going to be from Android 14 to 15, it’s likely already been and gone as you read this. So unlike the Pixel 9a, which has seven years of updates to look forward to, the Moto G Stylus has … none. That’s a big letdown.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available for $400, significantly cheaper than the Pixel 9a. It is showing its age a little, but it’s still a solid buy, and one of Motorola’s few good releases in a bad year.