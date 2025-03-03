 Skip to main content
Need AirTags? Don’t miss this sale!

Losing your wallet or car keys can put a damper on the whole day, and a lot of unneeded stress that could go on for weeks. If you’re sick of losing these must-have items, we recommend investing in a pack of Apple AirTags. As a matter of fact, we came across a great AirTag offer while looking through Apple deals earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Apple AirTags 4-Pack at Amazon and Best Buy, you’ll only pay $70. The full MSRP on this model is $99. We tested Apple AirTags back in April 2022, and reviewer Christian de Looper said, “AirTags are an excellent way to keep track of your belongings, as they leverage the massive ecosystem of Find My products that Apple has built.”

Why you should buy the Apple AirTags

Tracking the items you can’t afford to part ways with couldn’t be easier with Apple AirTags. Just a single button press is all it takes to activate an AirTag, at which point you’ll be able to start tracking through an iPhone or iPad. Apple’s Find My Network features hundreds of millions of users, and it’s the network you’ll use to track down a missing AirTag. Once you’ve used the Find My app to put your AirTag into Lost Mode, you’ll automatically receive a notification when it’s been found.

Apple AirTags utilize ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to deliver the most precise device location possible. You’ll even be able to play a chime over your AirTags’ built-in speaker to help you track it down if it’s lost in your home. We were also glad to learn that the AirTag is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance (it can withstand up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes).

It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, but considering the AirTag 2 could drop soon, we recommend buying ASAP. Save $30 on the Apple AirTags 4-Pack when you purchase today. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Amazon deals and the top Best Buy deals for even more markdowns on top tech!

