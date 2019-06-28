Digital Trends
How to use iOS 13’s smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth controls from Control Center

Christian de Looper
Apple’s iOS 13 brings with it a number of sweet changes and tweaks, including a new Dark Mode, improved Siri voice, and more. But there’s another, more subtle tweak that’s likely to make your life a little easier when managing your connectivity — and that’s a new way to quickly and easily connect to different Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices, straight from the Control Center.

Using the new system is super easy, too. Follow the steps below to manage your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections without ever having to open the Settings app.

Don’t have iOS 13, but willing to try the public beta? Check out our guide on how to install iOS 13 on your iPhone.

How to access Wi-Fi controls from Control Center in iOS 13

  1. Swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone screen, or down from the upper-right corner of an iPhone X or later.
  2. Long press on the section of Control Center with wireless controls like Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to open the broader wireless controls.
  3. Long press on the Wi-Fi toggle. Your device will scan for Wi-Fi networks and show any available networks.
  4. To switch to a new network, tap on it and enter the password if prompted. To tweak more advanced settings, tap Wi-Fi Settings… at the bottom of the window.

How to access Bluetooth controls from Control Center in iOS 13

  1. Swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone screen, or down from the upper-right corner of an iPhone X or later.
  2. Long press on the section of Control Center with wireless controls like Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi to open the broader wireless controls.
  3. Long press on the Bluetooth button. Your device will scan for available Bluetooth devices.
  4. To connect to a new device, tap on it. To tweak more advanced settings, tap Bluetooth Settings… at the bottom of the window.

That’s really all there is to it. Of course, if you’re like me — out of habit — you’ll still head to the Settings app to access these settings for a while, but if you can force yourself to use the new controls, you’ll soon get used to them and find that they’re quite a bit easier to use. Check out our review of iOS 13 for all of the latest and greatest features in the new operating system and dig in to our iOS 13 tips to find more useful options.

