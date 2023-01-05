 Skip to main content
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist

Andy Boxall
By
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.

By tracking your sleep and through custom gamified tests, the YouQ app will work out daily “Power Fixes,” which are recommended actions designed to improve alertness and minimize fatigue. The more you use the YouQ app and its actions, the more effectively the app can make recommendations about your day’s ideal health activities. There are two new second-generation smartwatch models from Citizen, the CZ Smart Sport and the CZ Smart Casual, with the names giving away the basic style of each one.

The Citizen CZ Smart Casual and Sport models.
Citizen CZ Smart Casual (left) and CZ Smart Sport (right)

The CZ Smart Casual has a 41mm case made of stainless steel and a choice of silver, gold, or black metal bands, a rose gold mesh bracelet, a leather strap, or a sportier silicone strap. The 1.28-inch AMOLED screen has a 416 x 416-pixel resolution, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage space. Additionally, the smartwatch has a speaker and a microphone, NFC, and fast charging too. The battery is expected to last for a full day, and recharge in 40 minutes.

It’s the same basic specification for the CZ Smart Sport, but it has a larger 44mm case in silver, black, or a combination of silver/black, silver/blue, or gold/black. There’s a bold bezel around its 1.28-inch screen, and the choice of bands is different, too, with a perforated leather version joining a black and silver metal band, and a pair of silicone straps. A heart rate sensor with Sp02 measurement is used on both models.

The Citizen CZ Smart Casual with mesh bracelets.

What about the software? Citizen says it’s Google Wear OS onboard, but does not state which version. We have asked Citizen for confirmation. It’s likely to be Wear OS 2, though, which puts the smartwatch at a disadvantage alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch. These smartwatches all use the new Wear OS 3 software, making them a lot more up-to-date.

The basic CZ Smart Casual smartwatch costs $350, while the basic CZ Smart Sport costs $375; depending on the color and strap combination you choose, the price can rise to $435. Both smartwatches will be available in the U.S. from March 2023.

