This crazy smart mirror will tell you who’s the healthiest of them all

The Withings Omnia smart mirror concept.
Withings’ futuristic Omnia mirror will tell you everything you need to know about your health and well-being, and probably some things you’d rather ignore right after the recent festive period, just by standing in front of it. It is aimed at cleverly bringing together its own data with information collected from Withings’ range of connected health devices, such as the Withings ScanWatch 2 smartwatch, to provide what it calls a “360-degree view of your vital indicators.”

Omnia collates an impressive 60 different health and fitness parameters, with the 360-degree part of the explanation coming from scans performed by the connected base, other Withings products, and information collected from other sources. Data ranges from your body composition and weight to sleep quality and lung capacity, and it’s all presented on the mirror itself — right in front of you.

What makes the Omnia different from using a collection of different health devices is its ability to collate the data and interpret trends, potentially alerting you to important changes in blood pressure, heart rate, sleep, and even metrics like nutrition and body composition that tend to require long-term monitoring. Instead of purely showing you data on the mirror, Omnia also has an AI voice assistant that will talk you through any changes, answer questions, and provide feedback.

The Withings Omnia smart mirror concept.
Withings

Withings also wants to eventually connect you and the Omnia with health care professionals who are ready for virtual consultations that go beyond simple voice or video calls and can include easy-to-access data along with visual assessments.

Withings’ founder, Eric Carreel, explained his vision for the Omnia, saying: “By seamlessly analyzing a wide array of vital health parameters, Omnia provides an unparalleled understanding of how the body’s systems interact. This holistic perspective enables users to proactively maintain their health while identifying subtle anomalies early, often before they escalate into larger concerns.”

You may have guessed by the wording that Omnia isn’t a product about to go on sale. It’s a concept Withings says is “in development,” but realistically, it’s not going to be something you can buy in 2025. However, it does showcase some features expected from Withings this year, such as its AI-based health guidance and further telemedicine efforts. Even without Omnia, you can still collect a lot of its data today using Withings’ smart scales, its smartwatch, its under-mattress sleep pad, and its blood pressure monitor. All these provide similar insights into your health.

Withings will be demonstrating a prototype version of the Omnia at CES 2025, which has seen its fair share of smart mirrors and massive fitness-orientated screens over the years, such as the NuraLogix Anura MagicMirror and the Amazfit HomeStudio.

