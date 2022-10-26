Apple has upgraded the iPad Pro to make it easier to get things done on the go. The faster M2 chip makes multitasking a breeze, while the beautiful 12.9-inch screen gives you a lot of room to work and play. If you pair it with a stylus and a keyboard, it can work as a great laptop replacement. But creating this setup may take some extra steps and money, as the iPad Pro (2022) does not come with a keyboard in the box.

Does the Apple iPad Pro (2022) come with a keyboard?

None of the recent iPad models come with a keyboard or a stylus so you have to buy them separately. This has been the case for largely every tablet ever made, with only a few very notable exceptions to the rule. One possible tablet that would have come with a keyboard was the recently discovered prototype plastic iPad. Tablets are still largely seen as multimedia devices, and even though the iPad Pro line has some serious productivity chops, Apple has yet to include them with a keyboard as standard.

Not everyone uses their tablet for extensive typing, but if you’re one of those users, you can benefit from investing a couple of hundred dollars into a high-quality keyboard. There are a lot of great options available for Apple’s iPad Pro, and we’ve included some below.

Best keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro (2022)

You can use any compatible wireless keyboard with an iPad, but here are some recommendations to help you get started.

Apple Magic Keyboard

The Apple Magic Keyboard is expensive at $350, but it gives you a seamless typing experience so it’s more than worth the investment, especially for people who spend hours typing on their iPad. Moreover, it is wireless and rechargeable, pairs easily, and comes with a trackpad for easy use.

Smart Keyboard Folio

The Smart Keyboard Folio is a slightly more budget-friendly version of the Magic Keyboard. You still enjoy a smooth typing experience but you do miss out on backlighting and a trackpad. The biggest plus of using this is that it doesn’t need any charging! No more fumbling for chargers when you’re on a deadline and you can work for hours from anywhere.

ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case

If you want a non-Apple keyboard, the ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case is an excellent versatile option that you can pair with two devices at once, so you can multitask to your heart’s content. Being a case, it also protects your iPad from damage and comes with a neat stylus holder for your Apple Pencil. It’s also cheaper than Apple’s official keyboards, making it one of the best budget-friendly options.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

If you don’t want to be limited with a case, you can buy this standalone Bluetooth keyboard from a reputable name in the tech industry. It works with your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, giving you lots of flexibility and sharing options if many people in your house use Apple devices. You can pair it with three devices at once for added convenience. But that’s not all, style lovers will be happy to know that it comes in several cute colors to choose from.

If you want even more options, take a look at our roundup of the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro.

