Four features the new Pixel Watch 4 needs to have

By
The display on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Last year’s Pixel Watch 3 was one of my favorite wearables and one of the best Google wearables ever, but a year later, rivals such as the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Apple Watch Series 10 have left the Pixel Watch 3 in need of an update. 

Thankfully, Google is on track to deliver, with the Pixel Watch 4 expected to launch on August 20 alongside the new Pixel 10 series. The Pixel Watch 3 is already one of the best smartwatches, but here are four features that the Pixel Watch 4 needs to maintain its position. 

1. A thinner design

Sleep on Pixel Watch 3.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Thin is all the rage, whether it’s with thin smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 10 or phones, like Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7 folding phone. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is already rumored to be getting thicker, but I hope this isn’t the case with the Pixel Watch 4. 

The Pixel Watch 3 measures 12.3mm thick, while the Apple Watch Series 10 is 9.7mm, and I’d like to see Google make the Pixel Watch 4 a little thinner. The Pixel Watch 3 is nearly identical in weight to the Apple Watch Series 10, so no changes are needed there. 

The Pixel Watch 3 is already thinner and lighter than the new Galaxy Watch 8, but Google should strive to emulate the Apple Watch in terms of thickness, as it remains the most popular smartwatch. 

2. Customisable buttons

Someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 3, showing the app drawer.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Another trend that’s become apparent recently is the addition of shortcut buttons to wearables. First debuted on the Apple Watch Ultra, these hardware buttons often serve as shortcuts to start a specific workout or launch a particular app, but I’d like to see Google go considerably further here. 

The vast Google ecosystem offers a great opportunity to integrate different shortcuts, apps, or features into these buttons. Alternatively, allow users to create routines and actions in Gemini that can trigger different apps or experiences. 

Given that Gemini was preloaded on the Galaxy Watch 8 and has rolled out for the Pixel Watch 3, it’ll inevitably play a starring role on the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside the existing features, I hope we also see a new experience that makes Gemini on the Pixel Watch 4 a star combination. 

3. An overhaul of Fitbit

A demonstration of the new running features for the Google Pixel Watch 3 in the Fitbit app.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

At the core of Google’s health offering is Fitbit, the world’s largest health platform (by number of members), which Google acquired in 2021 for $2.1 billion. 

The Pixel Watch 3 was the first Google smartwatch infused with Fitbit DNA, and it showed, with Google rolling out a host of improvements to create a fan favorite smartwatch. Yet, a key challenge remained: the Fitbit app. 

The new Cardio Load and Readiness features in the Fitbit app.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Fitbit app is the core app for the Pixel Watch 3, but the menus and home page aren’t as customizable as on the Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Some features are hidden away, and you require Fitbit Premium for detailed sleep reports. Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with six months free, but after that, you’ll need to pay $ 10 per month. When the competition offers similar or better sleep data for free, it’s challenging to recommend the Pixel Watch 3.

The same applies to Gemini and any other features it may wish to paywall. Google should ensure that the Pixel Watch 4 doesn’t require subscriptions for features that are core to its marketing and product positioning, otherwise there’s a risk of alienating customers. Google is competing with Samsung and Apple, and needs to match its key rivals at least.

4. Wireless charging

The side of the Google Pixel Watch 3.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One reason I use my Pixel Watch 3 infrequently is the pogo charging cable, which connects to the watch in one direction only and is easy to dislodge. It’s a considerable frustration with the Pixel Watch 3, especially when its chief rivals support wireless charging. 

Alongside this, I’d like to see slightly faster charging. In my Pixel Watch 3 battery test last year, the Pixel Watch 3 charged faster than the Galaxy Watch 7, but lagged behind the Apple Watch Series 10. The Pixel Watch 3 battery life is already better than last year’s competition, and it remains to be seen whether the Pixel Watch 4 will follow suit, especially as the Galaxy Watch 8 battery has improved.

The Pixel Watch 3 remains one of my favorite smartwatches, providing an excellent platform for Google to build upon with the Pixel Watch 4. Innovative health features, such as Cardio Load and Target Load, are particularly helpful, and the battery life surpasses that of the competition. I’m eager to see if the Pixel Watch 4 delivers on its promises. 

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

