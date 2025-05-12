 Skip to main content
These are the Galaxy S25 Edge colors and this is the one to buy

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge showing the color options.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Silver (left), Icy Blue, and Jet Black Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Thin is officially IN, and Samsung has laid a marker with the new Galaxy S25 Edge. At just 5.8 mm thick, it’s the thinnest modern smartphone, and at 163 grams, it’s lighter than all the best phones you can buy right now.

Andy Boxall went hands-on with the Galaxy S25 Edge and is smitten. If that’s also you, you may wonder which colors it’s available in and which one to buy. Fear not — I also went hands-on, and here’s a more thorough look at all the different Galaxy S25 Edge colors and which one you should buy!

Titanium is all the rage

Since every smartphone maker started adopting a titanium build, the infamous song from David Guetta has never left my head. As it turns out, it will stay there as Titanium isn’t going anywhere, and Samsung has also clad its new thin and lightweight phone with Titanium.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is available in three colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. 

Each of these is unique. In particular, the Jet Black is matte and gorgeous and photographs surprisingly well, unlike most black phones. All three feature color-matched frames, although the Icy Blue one appears to be far more subtle.

Titanium Jet Black

Galaxy S25 Edge in jet black close up of camera
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Unlike most black phones, this one appears lighter, almost as if some hues of blue were mixed into the dyeing process. It’s beautiful to look at, reflects light extremely well, and doesn’t seem to attract too many fingerprints. 

Of course, time will tell how durable this finish is, especially as some black phones can scratch easily, but it’s my second-favorite color and likely the most popular of the Galaxy S25 Edge colors.

Titanium Silver

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

This finish appears to be a natural titanium color, so it’s not the silver color you may associate with the word “silver,” but rather a more natural hue. In some photos, it appears gold or rose gold in color, while in others, it seems to be silver.

If you like the natural titanium finish on the iPhone 16 Pro series, you’ll also almost certainly like this color. If you want a phone that doesn’t stand out too much, this is probably the color to go for, although it does appear to be a fingerprint magnet.

Titanium Icy Blue

Galaxy S25 Edge hands on in Icy Blue
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

My favorite is the Titanium Icy Blue, although the Jet Black is a close second. It matches a light blue rear Gorilla Glass Victus panel with an even subtler blue/silver titanium frame for a subtle but gorgeous color.

In particular, I love the blue finish on the rear, which helps it stand out, as there aren’t too many phones that use the same color. However, I’m concerned about whether this will withstand scratching, especially as the lighter color is likely to show deep scratches. 

Which Galaxy S25 Edge color should you buy?

Galaxy S25 Edge in all three colors close up on the cameras
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

It’s disappointing that Samsung didn’t choose to outfit the Galaxy S25 Edge with a range of bolder colors. The company also doesn’t offer any additional custom colors via its website. This means you’re stuck with one of these three colors, regardless of where or in which configuration you buy it.

I like these three colors in this order: Titanium Icy Blue, Jet Black, and a distant third, Titanium Silver. The Icy Blue is striking, the Jet Black is beautiful, and the Silver will appeal to some, even if it’s not my preferred choice.

Which color do you prefer for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and which do you plan to buy? Don’t miss some of the best Galaxy S25 Edge pre-order deals to save on your new phone, and if you’re not sure about Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 thin phone, check out our Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on for more information!

Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…

