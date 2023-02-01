There’s a big sale on Garmin smartwatches happening today

There’s a huge sale on Garmin smartwatches over at Best Buy right now and if you’ve been waiting for these kinds of smartwatch deals, you’re going to be delighted with the results. To help you figure out which is the best Garmin device for your needs, we’re here to run you through some of the highlights. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know.

Garmin Venu Sq — $120, was $200

Ideal for someone dipping their toe into the smartwatch world, the Garmin Venu Sq has all the most essential features. It offers health monitoring such as providing you with a body battery energy level, tracks your respiration, hydration, and your stress levels and sleep cycles. With up to six days of battery life, it also tracks your heart rate, steps you take and so forth for a variety of workouts and exercise plans. It can also help coach you via training plans so you know exactly how to achieve your goals.

Garmin Forerunner 45 — $140, was $170

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is one of the more popular Garmin watches around. It’s designed for runners, enabling them to monitor their daily steps, distance, calories burned, and even their all-day stress levels. With Garmin Coach 2.0, you can pick a running goal and Garmin will teach you how best to achieve that, providing you with an adaptive training plan and step-by-step guidance. There are also profiles for many other sports along with built-in GPS and useful notification tools.

Garmin Instinct — $180, was $230

One of the best Garmin watches around, the Garmin Instinct is a durable device. It has a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a water-resistant design that is constructed to US military standards. If you’re a keen hiker, swimmer, or adventurer, this is a watch made to last. It also has a battery life of up to 14 days so it’s good for travel purposes. The watch can track your distance, time, speed, calories burned, activity levels, sleep activity, heart rate, and many more stats. A GPS and compass is built-in while there’s Garmin’s TracBack feature to help you navigate the same route back to your starting point. It’s ideal for hikers.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $200, was $350

Modeling the look of many of the best smartwatches, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a stylish timepiece with some great features. It’s able to track your blood oxygen saturation levels as well as regularly check your heart rate and let you know how intense your workouts are. Advanced sleep monitoring is available thanks to these sensors while it can also track altitude acclimation at high elevations. Enhanced outdoor navigation comes courtesy of GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo so it’s great for hiking off the beaten path. If you’re serious about your activity levels, this is a good watch at a great price.

Garmin Venu 2 — $320, was $350

The Garmin Venu 2 offers everything you could expect from a Garmin from tracking all your vital stats to monitoring your blood oxygen saturation levels. It adds to that by being extra durable with its Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display, stainless steel bezel, and silicone band. A health snapshot feature means you can log a two minute session to instantly see your key stats right down to heart rate variability. Stress tracking, women’s health tracking, and advanced sleep monitoring prove useful too. Extensive HIIT workouts are also available to keep you moving at just the right tempo. Consider this a personal trainer on your wrist.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) — $900, was $1,000

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is the ultimate smartwatch for active users. It offers an impressive 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Alongside that, you can enjoy up to 42 hours of GPS battery life in gesture mode or up to 30 hours always-on. There’s also GNSS technology for better and more accurate positioning in difficult environments. You can also use SkiView for ski resorts, CourseView for golfing and a wealth of other sports apps. If you can’t stay still, this is the device for you.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations