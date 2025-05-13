 Skip to main content
Get a first look at Google Messages’ new mentions function

The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google Messages should soon be getting a welcome upgrade: the ability to mention other users in group chats and ping them. Similar to the @mention format popularized by Twitter and now found in other messaging programs like WhatsApp or Telegram, the feature is a quick and easy way to draw the attention of a particular person in what could be a busy group chat.

A first look at this new mention feature has been shared by Android Authority, which dug through the latest beta version of Google Messages, v20250511, to enable mentions and test out the new function. It works much as it does in other messaging programs — you enter a “@” symbol followed by the name of the person you want to mention, and an autocomplete will show you options of members in a current group chat to make typing easier and faster.

Android Authority

When you’ve sent a message with a mention in it, the recipient will see their name highlighted. Presumably, once the feature is fully enabled, recipients will also get a notification that they’ve been mentioned in a group chat, although Android Authority notes that the notification doesn’t function right now in the beta version.

Android Authority
Android Authority

As well as mentions, there are other new features expected to come to Messages soon too, like the ability to send links or QR codes to invite new users to a group chat, and the ability to snooze notifications for various increments of time. With the recent addition of an unsend function in the form of the “Delete for everyone” option, Messages is getting a whole bunch of new updates to keep it in line with modern user expectations for a messaging app.

It’s not yet known when the mentions feature will finish up in beta and be rolled out to all Messages users, as it hasn’t been officially announced by Google yet.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…

