The first glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 7a is here, and it appears that the era of boring design is over for Google’s affordable phones. Leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with SmartPrix, has shared alleged renders of the Pixel 6a successor, alongside a 360-degree video schematic of the phone.

It is evident from the get-go that Google is imitating the Pixel 7 flagship’s design for the Pixel 7a, just the way it did for the Pixel 6a. The latest leak depicts the Pixel 7a in a pearl white trim rocking a contrasting camera bar with a silver polish on top.

Google’s next budget flagship looks like a spitting image of the Pixel 7, save for the slightly thicker bezels and a more generous chin at the bottom. If the leaked dimensions are anything to go by, the Pixel 7a will be just over a millimeter wider compared to the Pixel 6a.

The rest of the package is a familiar affair, which is not a bad thing. Just like the Pixel 7, you get curved sides matching the camera bar’s color profile, two cameras at the back, and a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the front.

The phone will reportedly be offered in white and gray, but given Google’s love for bright shades, we can expect to see some peppy hues on launch day. To cut costs, Google might swap the Pixel 7’s glass and metal material in favor of plastic, akin to the Pixel 6 series.

Neat looks, exciting innards

Irrespective of the build material, the Pixel 7a leak teases a device with rather refined aesthetics, especially for its asking price. If Google manages to keep the generation-over-generation premium in check, we are looking at one of the most attractive midrange phones of 2023, with the price being around $450.

So far, we’re yet to come across any reliable leaks about the Pixel 7a’s internal hardware. However, it is safe to assume that Google will arm it with the same second-generation Tensor chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, following in the footsteps of the Pixel 6 trio.

Rumors suggest that Google will finally bring a high-refresh-rate display to its mi-range Pixel by arming the Pixel 7a with a 90Hz panel. Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski recently tweeted that the Pixel 7a will also get Sony’s 64-megapixel IMX787 sensor.

Google Pixel 7a to come with 90Hz screen, wireless charging, brand new dual rear camera setup – details below 👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/IWy77Kwsmd — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) November 11, 2022

Now, that would be a huge upgrade over the Pixel 6a’s 12-megapixel cameras. In fact, the Pixel 7a’s main camera might even surpass the Pixel 7’s Pro excellent 50-megapixel primary camera.

Another extremely exciting rumor claims that wireless charging will finally make its way to a Pixel-a phone, starting with the Pixel 7a. As for the launch window, expect the Pixel 7a to be officially introduced at Google’s 2023 I/O event, or somewhere around July of next year.

