 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Honor Magic V4 camera leak hints at another benchmark-setting foldable

By
The Honor Magic V3 standing on a table.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If this new leak is to be believed, the upcoming Honor Magic V4 might have one of the best cameras we’ve ever seen in a foldable phone. A follow-up to the Magic V3, the Magic V4 is still yet to get an official set of specs, but a leaker just pulled the curtain on what we might expect from the new phone, including a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. This could put it right on the top of the ranking of the best foldable phones.

As revealed by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Honor Magic V4 might come with an impressive set of specs, but let’s dig into the camera stuff first. The leaker teases that the phone will sport a 50MP 1/1.5″ primary sensor paired up with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. That periscope camera will feature a 1/1.4″ type sensor and impressive 3x optical zoom.

Recommended Videos

Such a camera in a foldable would let the Honor Magic V4 lead the charge among other foldables, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which only sports a 10MP telephoto lens. The Oppo Find N5 would be left in the dust, too, as it has a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

A top down view of the folded Honor Magic V3, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Honor Magic V3 (left), Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, OnePlus Open, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Honor Magic V3 was the thinnest foldable in the world upon launch, but the Oppo Find N5 stole that crown shortly after. However, despite the impressive camera setup, the new V4 might be even thinner, with the leaker claiming that it’ll measure less than 9mm when folded. For comparison’s sake, the V3 measured 9.2mm when folded.  The above picture does a good job of illustrating just how thin the V3 was compared to some of its competitors.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Aside from the size and the camera, the Honor Magic V4 is said to offer an 8-inch 2K 120Hz inner display paired with a 6.45″ 120Hz outer screen. Rumor has it that the new phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Those specs sound exciting, implying that the foldable phone arena is about to start heating up. The Honor Magic V4 should make its debut this summer, with leakers pinning June as the likely release window.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Honor pulls the Magic4 Pro out of its hat at MWC 2022
Honor Magic4 Pro colors.

Honor’s Magic4 and Magic4 Pro smartphones are the company’s big flagship phones for 2022, and have been announced at Mobile World Congress, the industry trade show taking place in Barcelona, Spain, this week. These two phones are packed with camera technology, the latest Qualcomm processor, and Google Mobile Services, making them very exciting. We just hope the opportunity will come for global fans to actually buy one.
Price and availability
Honor hasn't provided a final release date or any indication of availability for the Magic4 Pro or Magic4, but it has said how much they will cost. The Magic4 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be 1,099 euros which is around $1,227, and the Magic4 with the same memory specs will cost 899 euros, or about $1,005. Honor's only indication of when the Magic4 phones will be available is sometime between the end of March and the end of June this year.
Magic4 Pro
The Magic4 follows the Magic3 series announced by Honor in mid-2021, and despite it being called a global launch at the time, the devices have not made it out of China yet. Now it seems likely that the Magic3 will be quickly forgotten as Honor focuses on the Magic4, but the lack of final release details makes us a little concerned the same fate awaits it.

Let’s look at the devices in detail, starting with the Honor Magic4 Pro. Like the Magic3, it is styled using Honor’s distinctive "Eye of Muse" camera module design on the back, where four sensors surround the central main camera inside a circular housing, making it look a bit like an eye. There are three cameras in total, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50MP 122-degree wide angle camera, and a 64MP periscope zoom camera with a 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The array also has a time-of-flight sensor and a flicker sensor.

Read more
The Honor Magic V folding smartphone is here to tempt you
Honor Magic V open.

Honor has launched the Magic V folding smartphone at an event in China. It’s the first folding smartphone from the company and joins existing foldable devices in the market including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Oppo Find N.

When closed it has a 6.45-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 2560 x 1080 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The body measures 72mm wide and 160mm long, with small bezels around the outer screen for a 90% screen-to-body ratio. Honor says special glass has made the outer screen very durable and demonstrated that by dropping the phone from shoulder height with no damage.

Read more
Honor Magic V could be a Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival with flagship cameras
Chinese actress Song Yi with the Honor Magic 3.

Honor has been teasing the Magic V as the company's first foldable for a while. The company's been a little reticent to share details, but according to the leaks, it is shaping up to be an all-out flagship device. We all know what that means -- a powerful high-end chipset with copious amounts of RAM, flagship cameras, and a high-res display with an equally high refresh rate. Earlier reports said it would come in three color variants – orange, white, and black -- and a new report from MySmartPrice added a bit more detail to it.

As per the report, the orange variant of the Honor Magic V will feature a faux leather finish, which was also shown in a promo image. The white variant has a striped pattern on it. The cover display seems slim, like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it sports a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Renders were also included, showing off the foldable's colors and cover screen.

Read more