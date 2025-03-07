Honor Magic V4 camera leak hints at another benchmark-setting foldable

If this new leak is to be believed, the upcoming Honor Magic V4 might have one of the best cameras we’ve ever seen in a foldable phone. A follow-up to the Magic V3, the Magic V4 is still yet to get an official set of specs, but a leaker just pulled the curtain on what we might expect from the new phone, including a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. This could put it right on the top of the ranking of the best foldable phones.

As revealed by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Honor Magic V4 might come with an impressive set of specs, but let’s dig into the camera stuff first. The leaker teases that the phone will sport a 50MP 1/1.5″ primary sensor paired up with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. That periscope camera will feature a 1/1.4″ type sensor and impressive 3x optical zoom.

Such a camera in a foldable would let the Honor Magic V4 lead the charge among other foldables, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which only sports a 10MP telephoto lens. The Oppo Find N5 would be left in the dust, too, as it has a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

The Honor Magic V3 was the thinnest foldable in the world upon launch, but the Oppo Find N5 stole that crown shortly after. However, despite the impressive camera setup, the new V4 might be even thinner, with the leaker claiming that it’ll measure less than 9mm when folded. For comparison’s sake, the V3 measured 9.2mm when folded. The above picture does a good job of illustrating just how thin the V3 was compared to some of its competitors.

Aside from the size and the camera, the Honor Magic V4 is said to offer an 8-inch 2K 120Hz inner display paired with a 6.45″ 120Hz outer screen. Rumor has it that the new phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-a-chip (SoC).

Those specs sound exciting, implying that the foldable phone arena is about to start heating up. The Honor Magic V4 should make its debut this summer, with leakers pinning June as the likely release window.