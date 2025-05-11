How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event

Table of Contents Table of Contents What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge? What’s inside the slim chassis?

Samsung is about to launch its most ambitious smartphone in years later this week, one that brings back the fondly remembered “Edge” moniker. The Korean electronics giant’s next offering is the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim phone that was first showcased earlier this year and will finally get the full launch treatment on May 13.

The online event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. (PT) and 8:00 p.m. (ET), instead of multiple on-ground events across different regions. The launch shenanigans will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and the company’s Newsroom webpage will host a concurrent stream, as well.

What to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge?

The biggest draw of the Galaxy S25 Edge is going to be its svelte build. It will reportedly be only 5.8mm thin, making it the thinnest commercially available smartphone in the world. The engineering is also quite premium, if official teasers and leaks are anything to go by.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will rely on a new glass shield called Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which offers enhanced drop and scratch protection to the display. The rest of the kit includes strengthened glass on the rear shell and a metallic frame.

“The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability,” says the company. Being a Galaxy S series phone, the camera hardware will be a highlight element on this one.

What’s inside the slim chassis?

Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will offer a 200-megapixel main camera, matching the imaging beast that is the Galaxy S25 Ultra. On the front sits a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling duties.

As per leaks, it will draw power from Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ticking alongside 12GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. A rather small 3,900 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.

The overall build could be IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, while color options on the table are silver and black. Over at the front is a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh, while One UI 7, based on Android 15, runs the show on the software side.

As per a WinFuture leak, the phone will start at EUR 1,249, which translates to an asking price of around a thousand dollars after regional and historical price adjustments. Interestingly, some rumors claim that the phone will only be launched in a select few markets.