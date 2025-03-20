 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Huawei’s latest foldable is wonderfully odd, but you probably won’t be able to buy it

By
Huawei Pura X
Huawei Pura X Huawei

Huawei is no stranger to an interesting foldable, with the company having recently been the first to introduce a tri-folding device in the Mate XT Ultimate. That’s pretty much old news now however, with the latest device to arrive in the company’s portfolio stealing the Mate XT Ultimate’s limelight thanks to its distinctively odd look. 

The Huawei Pura X has been announced in China and while it may never make it to the US or Europe, its odd shape makes it worth mentioning anyway, even if buying it will be tricky. The device is a flip-folding device, similar to the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it has an aspect ratio of 16:10, making it significantly wider than Samsung’s offering and other flip phones.

Recommended Videos

Huawei’s CEO recently showed off a glimpse of this device prior to its release, but with it now official, we know a little more about what it offers. There’s a 6.3-inch internal display with a 2,120 x 1,320 pixel resolution offering a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, while the outer display is a 3.5-inch panel with a 980 x 980 resolution.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Four camera sensors sit above the outer display, made of a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that offers 3.5x optical zoom. There’s also a 10.7-megapixel sensor. 

Under the hood, the Pura X has 12GB of RAM and it comes in 256GB and 512GB options, though there is also a Huawei Pura X Collection model that has 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage. The battery sits at 4,720mAh, which is a little larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the software on board is Harmony OS. 

Here comes the bad news though. As we mentioned, the Huawei Pura X has only been announced in China so far and while the Mate XT Ultimate was eventually released globally, it’s not currently clear if this wide foldable will be. If you’re in China, the Pura X entry-level variant costs RMB 7,499, which is around $1,038.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
The iPhone 18 may get a big redesign you won’t be able to see
The back of the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.

The design of the iPhone can only be described as iconic. That rectangular shape has been a major influence on phone aesthetics and design since the first iPhone came onto the market back in 2007, and that isn't likely to change. The internal design of the iPhone might radically shift, however. Apple is supposedly planning to change how the iPhone hardware is designed to accommodate better AI performance.

Essentially, Apple wants to use discrete memory rather than integrated memory. Those are technical terms that basically mean separate and together. On the internal system on a chip (SoC), any memory that is stacked on top is considered integrated memory. Discrete memory would be RAM that is packaged separately from the SoC. If reports are correct, Apple will begin using discrete memory in 2026, and the shift would result in faster memory and better AI performance, according to The Elec.

Read more
Quick Phrases won’t go away on your Pixel? You aren’t alone
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module.

Google Assistant is one of the most powerful parts of the platform. Just by saying, "Hey Google," you can follow up with a wide range of different voice commands. Sometimes you want to respond more quickly, though, so the Pixel 6 introduced a feature called Quick Phrases that makes it possible to respond to incoming calls and alarms with a simple, short command.

But all is not OK in Pixel Land, it would seem. Users are reporting the Quick Phrases bubble — a pop-up that prompts you to respond with "Stop," "Snooze," etc. — is lingering on-screen long after the point it should have disappeared, according to 9to5Google. The problem appears on both the Android 15 stable release as well as the QPR1 beta.

Read more
Sorry, folks, the AirTag 2 won’t have rechargeable batteries
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

Apple's AirTag is a fantastic device for keeping track of your possessions, but most of us don't have a stockpile of CR2032 batteries lying around for when your tracker goes kaput. Fans have hoped the next iteration of the AirTag would come with a rechargeable battery, but Mark Gurman said in his Power On newsletter (via MacRumors) that the AirTag 2 would still use a coin cell battery.

That's disappointing news, but it's not a deal breaker. Replacing an AirTag battery isn't hard to do, and the batteries are able to last more than a year, depending on usage. With the supposed upgrades coming to the AirTag 2, this gadget will be one you don't want to miss.

Read more