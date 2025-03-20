Huawei’s latest foldable is wonderfully odd, but you probably won’t be able to buy it

Huawei is no stranger to an interesting foldable, with the company having recently been the first to introduce a tri-folding device in the Mate XT Ultimate. That’s pretty much old news now however, with the latest device to arrive in the company’s portfolio stealing the Mate XT Ultimate’s limelight thanks to its distinctively odd look.

The Huawei Pura X has been announced in China and while it may never make it to the US or Europe, its odd shape makes it worth mentioning anyway, even if buying it will be tricky. The device is a flip-folding device, similar to the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it has an aspect ratio of 16:10, making it significantly wider than Samsung’s offering and other flip phones.

Huawei’s CEO recently showed off a glimpse of this device prior to its release, but with it now official, we know a little more about what it offers. There’s a 6.3-inch internal display with a 2,120 x 1,320 pixel resolution offering a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, while the outer display is a 3.5-inch panel with a 980 x 980 resolution.

Four camera sensors sit above the outer display, made of a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that offers 3.5x optical zoom. There’s also a 10.7-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, the Pura X has 12GB of RAM and it comes in 256GB and 512GB options, though there is also a Huawei Pura X Collection model that has 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage. The battery sits at 4,720mAh, which is a little larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6, while the software on board is Harmony OS.

Here comes the bad news though. As we mentioned, the Huawei Pura X has only been announced in China so far and while the Mate XT Ultimate was eventually released globally, it’s not currently clear if this wide foldable will be. If you’re in China, the Pura X entry-level variant costs RMB 7,499, which is around $1,038.