I’ve worn the Oura Ring 4, and I’m conflicted about it

The Oura Ring 4 is here, and it has been on my finger for a few hours. What you’re about to read are my initial thoughts about the latest version of the best smart ring you can buy from someone who has worn an Oura Ring for at least three years now.

It’s undoubtedly a beautiful ring, but I’m conflicted about some of the big hardware changes that separate it from my beloved Oura Ring 3.

What it’s like to wear the Oura Ring 4

The most important thing about any piece of wearable technology is how it feels on your body, which is impacted by its size, weight, design, and the materials used in its construction. The is made entirely of titanium, which replaces the epoxy resin inner section from the third-generation Oura Ring. It’s also completely flat on the underside.

Even in the first few minutes of wearing the Oura Ring 4, you can tell it’s all-metal, and that the dome-like nubbins have been removed. It does not have the same level of grip on your finger as the third-gen ring, which I assume is down to the flat metal underside. It feels more slippery and seems to move about more on your finger. In turn, it also means you have to be very careful about the size of the ring, as it doesn’t wear in quite the same way as previous Oura rings.

Oura Ring 3 (top) and Oura Ring 4 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I used the sizing kit before selecting my ring size; as Oura indicated, the size has slightly changed. At the time, I found the size 11 ring, the same as my third-gen Oura Ring, was the most suitable. It’s physically the same size as the old ring, but as of right now, with cold hands, the size 11 Oura Ring 4 may be too large. It’s likely because of the smooth underside, but also because I’m so used to the almost perfect fit of my old ring.

The size 10 ring was too tight when my hands were hot on the day I used the sizing kit, and it still feels that way when I try the test ring today. As such, I chose size 11, but in reality, I’m probably somewhere in between sizes with the new design. After wearing it overnight and with warmer hands, the ring feels similar to my last Oura Ring’s fit, but definitely not as tight. It’s not going to slip off my finger, but it does mean I’m going to say it’s essential to use the sizing kit fully before you buy.

Swapping from the third-generation Oura Ring to the new Oura Ring 4 took less than five minutes using the redesigned Oura app, with no significant break in data logging and no loss of historical data. Because the Oura Ring 4 has a new sensor array, the app confirms it can read signals accurately and uses a wave gesture to show you how much movement it’s capable of measuring. Even a firmware update was completed in moments, making it a straightforward process to get going with the Oura Ring 4.

The new design makes a big difference

I chose the new Brushed Silver finish to replace my silver third-generation Oura Ring, and it has a very different look. The brushed finish is almost overshadowed by the reflective nature of the surface, and it really glints when it catches the light. The sides are squared off compared to the last Oura Ring’s curved sides and it definitely has a sharper edge, plus it appears the metal sandwiches a different material,which is likely there to ensure there are no issues with the Bluetooth connection. It’s hard to see in the images as it can look like a reflection, but you’ll notice it in person.

On my finger, it does not feel dramatically different from the last Oura Ring, but I can feel it there more. That’s down to two things. The Oura Ring 4’s all-metal surface takes a while to warm up on your finger, and is generally cooler than the resin Oura Ring models, plus I can “feel” it has lost the slight curve from before. It hasn’t made the ring uncomfortable or forced me to take it off, but it’s clear this is a change from the Oura Ring I’ve had on my finger for the last few years.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It has left me quite conflicted. It looks great and is suitably different from other smart rings and from the third-gen model. Plus, the materials and shape represent a considerable step forward in engineering and quality. But I’m unsure about the shift away from the curved edges, as well as the entirely flat metal underside, and how they will affect ergonomics and comfort. The third-gen Oura Ring has a fantastic shape and design and fits me perfectly while never causing any issues, and only time will tell if the Oura Ring 4 will surpass it.

The other noticeable hardware change is the charger. Like the last model, it’s a plinth with a USB-C port on the back (you also get a USB-C cable in the box), but this time, it’s a square made from a larger block of metal than before, giving it a higher-quality look and feel. It also nicely matches the finish of the Brushed Metal Oura Ring 4, and there’s a large, obvious LED on the front to indicate the ring’s status.

Is it love at first sight?

I love the third-generation Oura Ring. It’s the piece of wearable technology I’ve most consistently worn over the past few years, and the data has shown everything from how stress affects my sleep to how hard I work when I clean the house. It’s effortless to wear, and it doesn’t take up space on my wrist, so I can wear any watch I like and still track movement and sleep. I’m fully on board with the Oura Ring and the smart ring experience.

This level of familiarity means I’m going to be extra sensitive to any alterations, and also mindful of how any changes affect its wonderful simplicity of use and seamless integration with my everyday life. The Oura Ring 4 needs to be everything the last version is and more while also making the most of its new design, sensors, and app if it’s to be even better.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’m suitably impressed with the app and its changes, which I’ll come back to in another article. But a few hours into wearing the Oura Ring 4, I’m not absolutely sure it’s a step forward in terms of hardware and design. The shape and size of the RingConn Gen 2 are superior, and I already miss the curved sides of the third-generation Oura Ring. However, everything may change as I wear it more and my fingers adjust to the new design. It’s just the start of my journey with the Oura Ring 4, but I am hoping it’ll be as long-lasting and insightful as it has been with the third-generation ring.

The Oura Ring 4 is available now. It starts at $349 and requires a $6 per month subscription fee after an included one-month trial.