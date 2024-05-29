 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

MediaTek’s new smartphone chip looks like a beast

By
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC inside Android phone.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

MediaTek has typically played second fiddle to Qualcomm, at least when it comes to flagship Android phones in the U.S. But that may be set to change if the latest leak about the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is to be believed. By all appearances, we have a chipset that may be able to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The news comes via Weibo from leaker Digital Chat Station and reveals that MediaTek is using TSMC’s second-generation 3nm N3E node, which should result in 34% lower power consumption. The Dimensity 9400 is expected to have MT6991 as its model number and keep the same large core structure as the Dimensity 9300.

Recommended Videos

You’re looking at a Cortex-X5 performance core at 3.4GHz, with some indication that the frequency will increase when the chipset actually launches. There’s also a 3x Cortex-X4 core and 4x Cortex-A720 core. That would be in line with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is expected to hit 4.0GHz on its primary core, compared to the 3.4GHz the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tops out at.

Poster with the MediaTek logo in orange.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The real reason for excitement is that the performance of the Dimensity 9400 has already leaked in Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmarks. On AnTuTu, the 9400 had a 10% higher overall score compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, with a 12% higher CPU score and a 7% higher GPU score. That’s a serious performance upgrade, not just for general day-to-day usage, but also for other tasks. Another leak revealed that the Dimensity 9400 is expected to have an improved neural processing unit (NPU) that can generate Large Language Models and images 20% to 50% faster.

Related

Breaking news out of #MediaTekAnalystDay: the first @MediaTek premium segment smartphone will launch in the US later this year. pic.twitter.com/oG1FgxA5yO

&mdash; Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) May 2, 2024

Perhaps most interestingly, there’s also confirmation direct from MediaTek that a “premium segment” Android phone will launch in the U.S. later this year and likely come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 inside. For context, that’s pretty exceptional in the U.S. market. While MediaTek chips aren’t uncommon in the midrange and budget offerings from Motorola and Samsung, the only high-end chip we’ve seen on an Android device was 2023’s OnePlus Pad, which had a Dimensity 9000.

While it’s still not clear what device this new chip will launch on, speculation includes a new OnePlus foldable based on the Opp Find N3 Flip, which runs a Dimensity 9200, or a new Motorola flagship. A successful launch of a flagship with a MediaTek chipset could finally give Qualcomm some real competition in the top-tier market.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is expected to be available on its first device later this year, but we’ll likely have more leaks before the official launch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
I tried a lifesaving gadget that’s going to transform your phone
A person holding the Motorola Defy.

Emergency satellite messaging through smartphones was a hot topic at the beginning of this year, with Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek all talking about their plans for the lifesaving technology. Recently, MediaTek and Bullitt’s solution arrived in the shape of the Motorola Defy dongle, which adds emergency messaging without the need for a cellular connection to any smartphone, regardless of its software or manufacturer.

I had the chance to try it out, and although I thankfully wasn't in imminent danger, I was reassured that I'd be able to call for help if I was.
Satellite communication and smartphones

Read more
A radical new processor is going to shake up smartphones in 2024
MediaTeck chip logo.

For its next major smartphone chip release, MediaTek is planning something big, and it says it will be “a radical departure from conventional thinking” when it comes to processor architecture design.

This is according to MediaTek’s Finbarr Moynihan, the company's vice president of corporate and global marketing, who revealed details about the upcoming new chip during a recent conversation with Digital Trends.
Introducing MediaTek
Finbarr Moynihan, vice president of corporate marketing at MediaTek MediaTek

Read more
MediaTek wants to bring its phone tech to cars, and Nvidia’s going to help
A mockup of the MediaTek and Nvidia platform for cars.

MediaTek is best known for its smartphone chips that power phones like the OnePlus Nord N300, Asus ROG Phone 6D, and plenty more. But it’s now eyeing greater involvement in the automotive industry andwill use the expertise it has gained from these devices.

At the Computex 2023 trade show, MediaTek announced the Dimensity Auto platform and a partnership with Nvidia — and the pair will soon showcase their collective strengths in cars around the world.

Read more