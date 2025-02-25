 Skip to main content
Meet Dragonwing, Qualcomm’s big push into robots, drones, and more AI

The Qualcomm Dragonwing logo.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm, the company best known for its Snapdragon family of processors which power so many of the phones we love, has introduced a new brand called Dragonwing. However, before you get too excited, the name won’t be on chips you’ll find inside consumer mobile products or even laptops. Qualcomm calls Dragonwing a “brand portfolio,” and a, “significant step in our journey to empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights.”

Dragonwing is aimed at businesses and at the moment, Qualcomm is only announcing the brand and its intentions, rather than specific products. When it does talk about the first products, they’re destined for use in networking systems, cellular infrastructure hardware, and embedded IoT systems, where they’ll be used in everything from robots and drones to cameras and smart handheld devices.

Dragonwing will extend outside hardware too, with Qualcomm indicating it will also cover custom software and, of course, AI. With the new portfolio, Qualcomm expects to work with industries including telecoms, manufacturing, supply chains, retail, and energy companies. The new brand comes a new logo, and it’s highly reminiscent of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon logo, just in purple.

The new brand will take center stage for Qualcomm at Mobile World Congress 2025, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain between March 3 and March 6, where it will be very keen to romance businesses wanting to see what the new portfolio offers. We will also find out whether the company has new Snapdragon products destined for consumer tech products at the show.

Dragonwing isn’t a brand you’ll see on boxes stacked up in Best Buy or shouted about on stage during a new smartphone launch, but it’s an important new direction for Qualcomm, and it’s helpful for you to understand what the new brand involves, and why you’ll likely hear more about it over the next few weeks.

