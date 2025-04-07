 Skip to main content
Mobile AI isn’t Netflix, so phone makers need to keep subscriptions out of it

By
A person holding the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When I reviewed the Nothing Phone 3a Pro I loved the phone and was also taken by the Essential Space, the brand’s subtle and useful move into mobile AI. However, as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro finds its way into more hands, some hardcore users are hitting a limit in Essential Space where they can no longer use the AI feature on the phone.

This frustrating situation is causing alarm because any kind of AI feature limit is often followed by a subscription option to remove it. If Nothing does start to charge heavy users for the Essential Space, will anyone be prepared to pay? It’s a question every smartphone brand should be asking about mobile AI, and the answer may not be the one they want to hear.

What’s going on with Essential Space?

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro's Essential Space app.
Essential Space Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing’s Essential Space is a cool feature. It’s like an AI-assisted note pad, where it stores, categorizes, and organizes screenshots taken on the phone. In the future you’ll be able to add photos to its library, search by voice, and more to aid your memory and keep all those handy notes in one, easily searched place. It’s a bit like Samsung’s Now Brief in terms of life organization, but without the deep integration with your calendar.

It’s activated using a dedicated button on the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, showing Nothing’s commitment to it as a feature. However, at least one user posting to Reddit was surprised to come across a “monthly processing limit reached” warning when using Essential Space, and being unable to continue using it. The responses to the post are all negative, and none seem to suggest the feature is worth paying for, should such a system be put in place.

Digital Trends has contacted Nothing for comment on the situation and we will update this story when we hear back. Regardless of the response, the processing limit warning for Essential Space has reminded us some AI features included with our phones today are going to require a subscription in the future, and how at the moment, they don’t offer enough value to enough people to justify one.

Why would it need a subscription?

ChatGPT giving a response about its knowledge cutoff.
ChatGPT Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Why should Nothing and other brands want people to pay at all? AI features often use the cloud to process data, and Nothing states it does send data to the cloud where it’s processed and then deleted when it has been analyzed. Outside of mentioning several future Essential Space features, including a meeting transcription feature which recognizes different speakers, it does not mention any personal data limits, or the potential for subscription charges in the future on its website.

AI services can require a massive amount of data to operate, and you can eat through it quite quickly too. For this reason it’s common and accepted for major AI services to charge heavy users a subscription fee to make full use of the AI’s capabilities. OpenAI’s ChatGPT can cost up to $200 per month, while Google’s Gemini Advanced and Microsoft’s Copilot Pro cost $20 per month for example.

Even as a light AI user, I can see the value in paying for extensive, varied AI services like Gemini Advanced if you regularly use them. However, much as I liked Nothing’s Essential Space, I’d have to take a lot of screenshots and be very forgetful to make it worth paying for every month. Plus, when you’re faced with a subscription (another one), you instantly assess whether you really need it, and this is where mobile AI begins to fall apart. The niche services, usually locked to a device or user, are nice-to-haves, not must-haves.

It’s not only Nothing’s problem

Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Galaxy AI Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing isn’t the only one facing this problem. Samsung has already said some of its Galaxy AI suite of features will require payment to use in the future, and by releasing them all for free now, it hopes we’ll have already become reliant on them by the time the day comes. It’s unlikely all Galaxy AI features will be behind a paywall, and you won’t be forced to pay, but will you want to pay at all?

Some of the features are good, but good enough to pay for? No, not really. Now Brief, Samsung’s organizational tool, promises a lot but only delivers if you’re utterly reliant on your phone’s calendar, and busy enough to require regular reminders and suggestions on how to cram more into your day. If you’re not, it doesn’t do much.

How often have you used the translation features on your Samsung, Asus, or Oppo phone? What about AI photo editing or image generation? Nothing’s Essential Space is a cool feature which doesn’t push the AI element too hard, making it friendly and fun. But it’ll stop being fun if it gets a cost attached to it. Apple Intelligence is currently free, but an iCloud-style subscription fee is possible in the future, according to reports.

Compelling enough?

The Ella assistant on the Tecno Camon 40 Premier.
DeepSeek Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Are any mobile AI features compelling and useful enough for me to pay for them each month? No, not yet, and if they were, when a subscription looms, I’d take a good look at all the other options available before considering paying. It’s where Gemini Advanced, ChatGPT, apps providing similar features, and other AI-powered tools will start to make a lot more sense. They’re potentially more focused, more versatile, often usable on the desktop and mobile, rarely tied to a single device or manufacturer, and will probably be available to the whole family too.

At the moment, mobile AI is a collection of features on a single phone looking for subscribers, rather than brilliant features people will be happy to pay for, and it’s a distinction I don’t think manufacturers understand. It’s going to cause a problem as the almost inevitable subscriptions start to arrive, and Nothing’s Essential Space is evidence of the reaction they’re likely to get.

