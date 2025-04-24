I tried every Moto Razr 2025 color and finish, this is my favorite

Table of Contents Table of Contents The best Razr 2025 color The best Razr Plus 2025 color The best Razr Ultra 2025 color

One is my favorite things about Motorola phones is that they stand out. Unlike most phone makers, who opt for boring colors, Motorola’s unique brand identity and its partnership with Pantone usually yield interesting and distinctive color choices designed to make a statement.

The new Razr 2025 series continues in this mold, as the three phones — the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025 — come in a host of different colors with striking material finishes, including a world first on a smartphone.

I spent time with nine of the ten color choices across the entire range during a preview event in New York City yesterday. All ten are inspired by different Pantone colors, with the Pantone name used in each of the official product names. What colors are available for each of the Razr 2025 series models, and which one is my favorite for each model? Read on to find out!

The best Razr 2025 color

Let’s kick things off with the Razr 2025. It’s the entry-level of the three phones this year, but it still gets a splash of color in its unique way. Last year, Motorola introduced a hot orange color, which remains one of the best smartphone colors available. However, this year, the company has opted for different colors that still make a statement.

All four Razr 2025 models feature a plush leather-like finish on the rear. If you don’t want a color that makes a bold statement, the Gibraltar Sea model features a rich, navy color that complements any outfit you wear. If you’d rather something lighter that still doesn’t make too much of a splash, the Lightest Sky model features a white rear finish with a subtle pattern and a matching white front fascia that helps accentuate the unique design of the phone.

The other two colors stand out much more. The Parfait Pink is a light pink model which we unfortunately didn’t get to see. The Spring Bud is a gorgeous light green model that’s by far my favorite, at least without seeing the pink model. These two color choices are designed to be immediately noticeable, and if you don’t mind something truly different, the spring bud is the way to go.

The best Razr Plus 2025 color

The Razr Plus 2025 comes in three colors, and two of these will be very familiar if you saw the Razr Plus 2024. Last year’s flagship Razr was my favorite flip phone of the year, especially in the hot pink color, and it’s no surprise that I enjoy the pink one this year as well.

This year’s Razr Plus also comes in Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, which features a brown finish that’s less striking than the hot pink but still makes a statement in its own way. Alongside this, the third color is a rich Midnight Blue, featuring a two-tone shade on the back that’s reminiscent of a racing stripe.

Since the first Razr Plus remake in 2023, I’ve loved the Magneta and Hot Pink colors, and this year’s Hot Pink Razr Plus 2025 is still my favorite. It’s virtually identical to last year’s colorway, although it has a subtle change in the rear leather finish. If you loved the Hot Pink last year, this year’s variant will also delight you.

The best Razr Ultra 2025 color

Now to the newest member of the family, and the first Ultra flip phone ever made. To celebrate this milestone of building a flagship flip phone, Motorola has opted for the largest variety of colors and finishes in its Razr lineup to date.

First, there’s the new Pantone Scarab color, which may appear dark blue in product photos but is a unique greenish-brown shade. This model is paired with Alcantara leather, which is made exclusively in Italy. It’s the first time that alcantara leather has been used on a smartphone, and while it’s incredibly unique, it’s my least favorite of the four color choices.

Next are two colors that will likely be familiar. The Rio Red model features a rich red color reminiscent of the red used in previous Razr phones, while the Cabaret color is a beautiful pink that is also similar to last year’s. Both feature subtle changes to the leather finish and some unique design flourishes, but for the most part, they’re nearly identical to previous models.

One of the most unique features on a Motorola phone in the past was the wood back used on the Moto X a decade ago. This year, the same style of finish is making a return to Motorola’s lineup in the form of the Pantone Mountain Trail color on the Razr Ultra 2025.

Unlike the rest of the Razr 2025 lineup, it’s the only model not to feature a leather finish. It uses FSC-certified wood to ensure that it’s sustainable, durable, and stylish, but it would have been nice to see Motorola opt for a teak or mahogany finish with darker grains. It’s unclear whether the same wood finish and pattern are used on each model, or if there are subtle differences; however, it’s one of the most unique finishes available on a smartphone now.

I love the look of the wood finish, but my primary concern is whether it offers as much grip. From my initial preview, it isn’t any more slippery than the leather finishes, but it also lacks the inherent grip found in those finishes. The wood finish is easier to pull in and out of your jeans pocket, will probably be easier to clean, and less likely to develop a patina over time, so it should remain the most interesting color. However, it’s not my favorite color: I’ve loved Motorola’s pink and red colorways, and that’s no different with the Ultra. Most likely, I’ll pick the Rio Red model, although the wood finish is a strong contender just for its uniqueness.

Even if you don’t agree with my specific choices, one thing is certain: the Razr 2025 series has the most unique set of colors on a smartphone today. In a world where smartphone colors and finishes have become fairly homogenous, it’s great to see a smartphone maker stand out in creative ways.