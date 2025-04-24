 Skip to main content
The new Moto Razr will run Perplexity and CoPilot as part of Moto AI

Moto Razr 2025 in Pantone Spring Bud green
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Motorola has today unveiled three new smartphones — the Razr 2025, Razr Plus 2025, and Razr Ultra 2025 — alongside the new Moto Buds Loop earbuds, the Moto Watch Fit smartwatch, and more. The three new Razr phones are built with AI in mind, and as part of a preview yesterday, we learned that they also feature several firsts for AI in smartphones.

A choice of AI platforms

Motorola Razr Ultra
Britta O’Boyle / Digital Trends

Out of the box, all three Razr devices will come preinstalled with Google Gemini as the default voice assistant. However, in addition to this, all three devices will also have access to rival AI platforms, including Perplexity and Microsoft CoPilot. If you buy one of the new Razr models, you’ll also get access to three months of Perplexity Pro for free.

Each phone uses a different chipset and therefore has different capabilities when it comes to running complex LLM models on-device. The Razr Ultra 2025 is the only model to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which also gives it access to a neural processing unit with 80 TOPS of performance. This means that it’s also the only phone capable of running Meta’s Llama 3.2 model, which is powering Motorola’s new Look and Talk feature.

New Moto AI features

Moto Razr Ultra 2025 Pantone Mountain Trail with FSC-certified wood finish
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The new feature enables you to interact with Moto AI without touching the screen or using voice commands when using the Razr Ultra 2025 in stand or tent mode. This means you can instantly access Moto AI features at a glance without needing to activate them. For those who prefer, you can also activate these features by pressing and holding the dedicated AI key.

The new Razr 2025 series comes equipped with a range of new Moto AI features. The Look and Talk feature is exclusive to the Razr Ultra 2025, but all three devices also gain access to upgraded versions of the original Moto AI features. These include Catch Me Up to summarize notifications, Remember This to save and easily recall screenshots, and Pay Attention to start a voice recording complete with instant transcription. 

When can you get these devices?

Moto Razr 2025 series colors and finishes
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

All three devices are also the first to debut new Moto AI 2.0 features, including Next Move, which reads what’s on your screen and recommends next steps, such as creating a music playlist, generating images with Image Studio, or saving important details to recall them later easily.

Pre-orders for the new Razr 2025 will launch May 7, starting at $699.99, with all three devices on sale on May 15.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
