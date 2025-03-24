Moto Razr Plus (2025) expected to launch with a big hardware upgrade

Motorola is preparing to launch its 2025 phones and the model most likely to attract your attention is the Razr Plus (2025). Moto’s flagship folding phone has previously leaked, showing us what to expect from the design – spoiler, it’s not that different to the 2024 model – but there could be some surprises inside the phone.

The new information comes from the phone passing through TENAA – the Chinese telecommunications certification authority – in the form of the Moto Razr 60 Ultra, which is what the global version of this phone is expected to be called. The details were shared on X by Anvin.

Recommended Videos

One of the interesting details here is that the battery is said to have a minimum capacity of 4,275mAh, which could be listed as 4,500mAh typical capacity on the spec sheet. The reason that manufacturers often list a minimum figure that’s different to the typical figure is they have to guarantee a particular level of performance. Battery performace changes based on manufacturing, age and environmental conditions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This would be quite a lift over the 4,000mAh (typical) battery of the Razr Plus (2024). Given that the phone isn’t expected to increase in size, it’s great that there’s going to be a more battery power.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) specifications detailed

So what do we know about the Moto Razr Plus (2025) so far? The phone is expected to have much the same design as it did previously, weighing 199g and measuring 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm unfolded, so it may be a little thicker than previously.

It’s expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so this is going to be a flagship-grade folding phone and a respectable upgrade from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in the previous phone. There will be a 6.96-inch folding display and a 4-inch external display, wrapping around those cameras on the cover.

Those two cameras are expected to be 50-megapixels each (main and telephoto), with a third 50-megapixel sensor on the front too, as we saw previously.

The next Motorola folding phone is expected to launch slightly earlier in 2025 – the last model was released in June 2024, but we’re expecting to see the new Moto Razr Plus in April.

We’ll bring you all the details when this phone goes official.