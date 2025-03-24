 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Moto Razr Plus (2025) expected to launch with a big hardware upgrade

By
The Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr Plus in someone's pocket.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola is preparing to launch its 2025 phones and the model most likely to attract your attention is the Razr Plus (2025). Moto’s flagship folding phone has previously leaked, showing us what to expect from the design – spoiler, it’s not that different to the 2024 model – but there could be some surprises inside the phone.

The new information comes from the phone passing through TENAA – the Chinese telecommunications certification authority – in the form of the Moto Razr 60 Ultra, which is what the global version of this phone is expected to be called. The details were shared on X by Anvin.

Recommended Videos

One of the interesting details here is that the battery is said to have a minimum capacity of 4,275mAh, which could be listed as 4,500mAh typical capacity on the spec sheet. The reason that manufacturers often list a minimum figure that’s different to the typical figure is they have to guarantee a particular level of performance. Battery performace changes based on manufacturing, age and environmental conditions.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This would be quite a lift over the 4,000mAh (typical) battery of the Razr Plus (2024). Given that the phone isn’t expected to increase in size, it’s great that there’s going to be a more battery power.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) specifications detailed

So what do we know about the Moto Razr Plus (2025) so far? The phone is expected to have much the same design as it did previously, weighing 199g and measuring 171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm unfolded, so it may be a little thicker than previously.

It’s expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so this is going to be a flagship-grade folding phone and a respectable upgrade from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in the previous phone. There will be a 6.96-inch folding display and a 4-inch external display, wrapping around those cameras on the cover.

Those two cameras are expected to be 50-megapixels each (main and telephoto), with a third 50-megapixel sensor on the front too, as we saw previously.

The next Motorola folding phone is expected to launch slightly earlier in 2025 – the last model was released in June 2024, but we’re expecting to see the new Moto Razr Plus in April.

We’ll bring you all the details when this phone goes official.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Chris Hall
Chris Hall
News Writer
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just…
Motorola’s next Razr Plus foldable sounds like a massive upgrade
Apps on the Motorola Razr Plus.

Motorola Razr Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Motorola seems to be prepping to deliver a foldable phone smackdown in the coming weeks -- or at least that’s what fresh leaks suggest. According to SmartPrix (and the ever-reliable @OnLeaks), the upcoming Razr 50 Ultra (aka the Razr Plus 2024) will not only cost the same as its well-received predecessor at $999, but will also bring some meaningful hardware upgrades to the table.

Read more
The next OnePlus smartwatch is coming soon with a big upgrade
Leaked design of OnePlus Watch 2.

We now know when we'll likely see the OnePlus Watch 2, at least if rumors from well-known leaker and writer Max Jambor are to be believed.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched at Mobile World Congress in late February, and it will also come with a massive upgrade the first OnePlus Watch lacked: Wear OS.

Read more
5 ways the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 beats the Motorola Razr Plus
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 next to the Motorola Razr Plus.

The Motorola Razr Plus instantly became the best flip phone when it launched a few weeks ago because it was competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Its biggest advantage was the big cover display compared to the tiny widgets-only screen on Samsung’s clamshell foldable phone. The cover screen software remains superior to that of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, but the Razr Plus starts falling behind when you unfold it.

I’ve been using the Motorola Razr Plus on and off for the past month and got the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a couple of days after its launch. I’ve spent a lot of time with both phones to have a good idea of which one is better, and it seems like the Z Flip 5 is winning this battle.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a nicer design and hinge

Read more