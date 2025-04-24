 Skip to main content
Moto Razr Plus 2025 Preview: a refresh with a few differences

Moto Razr Plus 2025 in Mocha Mousse
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

For the past two years, Motorola has launched two new flip-style folding phones. The entry-level Razr was joined by the flagship Razr Plus, but this year, the company is expanding the lineup with the new Razr Ultra 2025. 

The Razr Plus has been my favorite flip phone for the past two years, but the new Razr Ultra 2025 means that the Razr Plus is no longer Motorola’s flagship. What does this mean for the Razr Plus 2025, and what’s new with this year’s middle flip phone?

At an exclusive preview event in New York City yesterday, I had the opportunity to spend some time with the new Razr Plus 2025. Is it just a refresh, or is there something new that helps it stand out? Here’s our hands-on preview of the new Razr Plus 2025.

The same design, display, and internals

Moto Razr Plus 2025 vs Razr Plus 2024
Razr Plus 2025 next to the Razr Plus 2024

If you look at the Razr Plus 2024 next to the Razr Plus 2025, you’ll be hard pressed to find a single noticeable difference. That’s because these are essentially the same phone, albeit with subtle changes to the color and finish choices.

This means you get the same 4-inch Cover Display complete with a 22:9 aspect ratio, a dynamic refresh rate of up to 165Hz, HDR 10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. Unfolded, the Razr Plus 2025 also features the same 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display with HDR10+ support, a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Under the hood, the Razr Plus 2025 utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as last year, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This means it also features Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4, and support for 5G sub-6 networks. Like last year, there is no mmWave 5G support; however, this is consistent with other phone makers who have also dropped the fastest 5G speeds.

Moto Razr Plus 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Under the hood, there’s the same 4,000 mAh battery as last year’s Razr Plus, with Motorola opting not to increase the battery size like it did with the Razr 2025 and Razr Ultra 2025. There’s also 45W charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging; however, like most phones in the US, no charger is included in the box.

To the right is the same side-mounted fingerprint reader that works extremely well on the Razr Plus 2024. On the back, there are subtle changes to the durability and color choices for what is otherwise an identical phone to last year’s.

Improved durability and crease

Moto Razr Plus 2025 in Mocha Mousse
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Like the rest of the Razr 2025 series, the Razr Plus 2025 features a new titanium hinge that you won’t immediately notice. This upgraded hinge is four times stronger than the surgical-grade stainless steel hinge used in the Razr Plus 2025, and it helps ensure that the phone itself can handle up to 35% more folds.

Beyond this, the Razr Plus 2025 also features a new, improved ultra-thin glass that is designed to make the display and crease up to 30% smoother. There’s also Gorilla Glass Victus protection, similar to last year’s model, which should ensure it’s protected against scratches and wear and tear.

After a year of use, my Razr Plus 2024 has held up extremely well. However, I’m looking forward to seeing how the new titanium hinge improves durability over time, especially since Motorola has also adjusted the angle at which the display folds to enhance durability further.

Identical colors and cameras

Moto Razr Plus 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

One of the reasons to buy the Moto Razr lineup is always Motorola’s dedication to striking colors that are unlike anything offered by the competition, and the Razr Plus 2025 continues this trend. 

However, while the Razr Ultra 2025 offers a range of color choices and finishes, including a beautiful wood finish, the Razr Plus is available in fewer colors than the Razr Plus 2024, and they all appear very similar.

The Razr Plus 2025 is available in three color choices: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink (my favorite), and Mocha Mousse. The first two were also available at launch for the Razr Plus 2024, while the latter is the Pantone color of the year, and the Razr Plus 2024 was launched in this color earlier this year. There are subtle changes to the finish on the rear, but essentially, these are the same colors you can find on the Razr Plus 2024.

Moto Razr Plus 2025 in Mocha Mousse
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Also identical is the dual camera setup. The Razr Plus 2025 features the same 50MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and quad pixel technology, paired with the same 50MP telephoto camera that offers 2x optical zoom. The selfie camera above the main display is also the same 32MP sensor found in last year’s model. 

The Razr Plus 2024 camera proved to be capable in most lighting conditions, and there’s little reason to suspect that this year’s model will be any different.

Improvements in software and Moto AI

Image Studio in Moto AI 2.0 on the Razr 2025 series
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Like every phone maker, Motorola has also invested heavily in bringing a suite of AI features to the Razr Plus 2025. It runs the same suite of original Moto AI features that launched in January for the Razr Plus 2024, but also adds a few new Moto AI 2.0 features designed to further blend productivity and creativity tools into a single, useful suite of AI tools. 

The Razr Plus 2025 ships with Gemini pre-installed and usable on the front screen, making it the first smartphone to feature this capability. It is also the first Android phone to feature Perplexity out of the box, and the first to have support for Microsoft CoPilot. Motorola is committed to ensuring that whichever AI platform you prefer, the Razr Plus 2025 can support it.

The new creativity tools such as Image Studio and Playlist Studio in Moto AI 2.0 on the Razr 2025 series
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Beyond this, the Razr Plus 2025 also comes with enhanced versions of the original Moto AI features: Catch Me Up to summarize personal notifications, Pay Attention to quickly start and save voice recordings, and Remember This to help you easily store and recall screenshots.

The Razr Plus 2025 also features the new Moto AI 2.0. Next Move recognizes what’s on your screen and suggests next steps. These include saving important details to make them easy to recall later, creating an image, avatar, wallpaper, or sticker with Image Studio, or generating a musical playlist with Playlist Studio.

The new Remember This in Moto AI 2.0 on the Razr 2025 series
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Razr Plus 2025 also features a few enhancements to Motorola’s already excellent front-screen software, which has made the Razr Plus 2024 my favorite compact phone. There is support for directly launching app features, such as a new Instagram post or email, from the communications panel, as well as the ability to add up to two additional app and widget panels. Motorola already has the best software for a front-facing display on a flip phone, and these tweaks make it even better.

When can you buy the Razr Plus 2025?

Moto Razr Plus 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

If you’re interested in the new Razr Plus 2025, you can pre-order it starting May 7 for $999.99 at Best Buy, Motorola.com, and Amazon, with it officially available on May 15. It’s exclusive to North America, so there is no European model, unlike in previous years. The Razr Plus 2025 will also be available from T-Mobile and AT&T starting May 15.

