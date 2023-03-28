 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is shaping up to be a Galaxy S23 Ultra killer

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

It seems like an official announcement for the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro is just around the corner, but new leaks have already painted a clear (and flattering) picture of what fans should expect from the smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, specifically, is shaping up to be an excellent device if the leaks are accurate — and it could be a surprising competitor of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Related Videos
Leaked render of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
SnoopyTech/Twitter

According to avid Twitter leaker SnoopyTech, the specs for the Edge 40 Pro have been laid out in full. The flagship will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offer 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 125-watt super-fast charging via a USB-C port. In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is rumored to support three rear shooters: two 50-megapixel lenses (one wide and one ultrawide) and a 12-MP telephoto lens. On the front of the phone, the Edge 40 Pro is said to have a massive 60MP selfie camera.

Those specs, paired with the fact that it’ll likely run Android 13 out of the box, indicates the Edge 40 Pro is essentially a Galaxy S23 Ultra with some different cameras. The one major thing that sets it apart is its purported price.

1 of 2
Leaked render of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
SnoopyTech/Twiter
Leaked render of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.
SnoopyTech/Twiter

The 256GB storage version of the S23 Ultra retails for $1,199, while the Edge 40 Pro is reportedly going to run for just 899 euros (roughly $975). That price difference is pretty major considering how expensive brand-new flagship smartphones have gotten as of late, so the Edge 40 Pro boasts some pretty impressive specs for a device that appears likely to be sold for less than $1,000.

While none of this is officially confirmed yet, there has been a steady trickle of leaks regarding the Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s specs that all seem to corroborate one another’s information, so it seems like Motorola might be sitting on a major flagship competitor.

Renders of the Edge 40 Pro also paint it as a sleek-looking smartphone that sports a rounded, nearly bezel-less screen. In China, the Edge 40 Pro (called the Moto X40) performed well, so, given its impressive specs, it’ll be exciting to see how it does in the global market once it finally makes its official debut.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Watch the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max face off in brutal drop test
samsung galaxy s23 ultra iphone 14 pro max drop test watch phonebuff

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is one of the year's best phones. It comes equipped with the powerful new, purpose-build Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, a 200MP main camera, and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the device (which means heavy durability).

But there’s another question — how does Gorilla Glass Victus 2 hold up against Apple’s confidently-named 'Ceramic Shield' on the iPhone 14 Pro Max? YouTuber PhoneBuff did a drop test to find that very answer.

Read more
I tried replacing my $4,000 camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. and iPhone 14 Pro.

The smartphone-versus-DSLR camera debate divides opinions rather sharply, and for good reason. Each has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. However, unless you’re doing photography for professional reasons, the phone in your hands is an extremely powerful imaging tool that can run circles around a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

I’ve been exploring the foothills of the Himalayas for the past few weeks and decided to take along Samsung and Apple’s best smartphones, instead of carrying a professional DSLR camera with me (one that, in total, costs around $4,000). My travel-logging companions have been the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. I’ve been blown away by what these smartphone cameras can accomplish, and the dramatic upper hand they hold over your average DSLR camera in a healthy bunch of scenarios.
Night mode is the magic mode

Read more
How the iPhone became the most boring phone you can buy in 2023
iPhone 14 Pro Max in the middle with Galaxy S23 Ultra on the left and Honor Magic 5 Pro on the right.

It says a lot about a phone when the most-talked thing about its next iteration is its new volume buttons. That’s what the Apple iPhone is in 2023. It doesn’t fold, it doesn’t have a periscope zoom lens, it doesn’t fast charge, the design has been the same for years, it’s uncomfortable to hold, and its cameras are no longer the best — something proved most recently in our Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro camera test.

In the past few years, iPhones haven’t seen any kind of big new innovation. The Dynamic Island had the potential to be the innovation we'd been waiting for, but that hasn't come to fruition. When you add all that together, it makes the iPhone the most boring phone you can buy in 2023. Here’s why.
The iPhone has a folding problem

Read more