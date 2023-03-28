It seems like an official announcement for the Motorola Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro is just around the corner, but new leaks have already painted a clear (and flattering) picture of what fans should expect from the smartphones.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro, specifically, is shaping up to be an excellent device if the leaks are accurate — and it could be a surprising competitor of the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Related Videos

According to avid Twitter leaker SnoopyTech, the specs for the Edge 40 Pro have been laid out in full. The flagship will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and offer 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate, along with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 125-watt super-fast charging via a USB-C port. In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is rumored to support three rear shooters: two 50-megapixel lenses (one wide and one ultrawide) and a 12-MP telephoto lens. On the front of the phone, the Edge 40 Pro is said to have a massive 60MP selfie camera.

Those specs, paired with the fact that it’ll likely run Android 13 out of the box, indicates the Edge 40 Pro is essentially a Galaxy S23 Ultra with some different cameras. The one major thing that sets it apart is its purported price.

Previous Next 1 of 2 SnoopyTech/Twiter SnoopyTech/Twiter

The 256GB storage version of the S23 Ultra retails for $1,199, while the Edge 40 Pro is reportedly going to run for just 899 euros (roughly $975). That price difference is pretty major considering how expensive brand-new flagship smartphones have gotten as of late, so the Edge 40 Pro boasts some pretty impressive specs for a device that appears likely to be sold for less than $1,000.

While none of this is officially confirmed yet, there has been a steady trickle of leaks regarding the Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s specs that all seem to corroborate one another’s information, so it seems like Motorola might be sitting on a major flagship competitor.

Renders of the Edge 40 Pro also paint it as a sleek-looking smartphone that sports a rounded, nearly bezel-less screen. In China, the Edge 40 Pro (called the Moto X40) performed well, so, given its impressive specs, it’ll be exciting to see how it does in the global market once it finally makes its official debut.

Editors' Recommendations