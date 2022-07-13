Motorola teases Razr 2022 foldable rocking a modern design

Motorola is prepping its next clamshell foldable phone, the Moto Razr 2022, and has finally dropped the first official teaser for it. The short video shared on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo reveals the phone’s curvy silhouette and unraveling dual cameras at the back alongside its curved top and bottom edges.

Going a step further, Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin shared a couple of images of him showing the Moto Razr 2022 off at an event. The upcoming phone appears to pack a larger cover display than the one on its predecessor, and it also happens to be significantly bigger than the one you’ll see on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

However, the biggest change is the chin design. Or to put it more accurately, the lack of a chin. Unlike the previous Razr foldable phones that had a thick raised chin at the bottom, the Moto Razr 2022, code-named Maven, appears to have a uniformly flat profile with a symmetrical chin, just like a regular smartphone.

The device in Jin’s hand in the images looks identical to the one appearing in a leaked hands-on video shared by Evan Blass on Twitter in May. The size of the cover display will go up from 2.7-inch to full 3-inch size, as per display supply chain analyst Ross Young.

Official teaser for the next-gen Motorola RAZR foldable phone. pic.twitter.com/bhchRD7A7B — Nadeemonics (@nsnadeemsarwar) July 13, 2022

As for the rest of the specs, the inner foldable panel also upgrades to a 6.7-inch diagonal, up from the 6.2-inch pOLED panel seen on the Moto Razr 5G. The phone is rumored to launch in China in the coming weeks, and will subsequently expand to more markets in Asia, Europe, and eventually North America.

Looking at more leaks making the rounds on social media, the Moto Razr 2022 will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system on a chip, while the battery capacity is said to be an abysmally low 2,800mAh. The primary camera is reportedly being upgraded to a 50-megapixel sensor while ultrawide photography will be handled by a 13-megapixel camera.

Selfie duties will allegedly be shouldered by a 32-megapixel front camera housed in a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout at the top. According to 91Mobiles, it will be sold in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. The inner foldable panel offers an FHD+ resolution while the display refresh rate peaks at 120Hz.

When it comes to color options, Motorola will be selling it in two trims – Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue (or black and blue). According to tipster @OnLeaks (via CompareDial), the phone will start at 1,149 euros in Europe, which is a healthy 251-euro drop from the asking price of its predecessor. Going by the rumored specs, it is evident that Motorola wants to offer a fully loaded package (save for the battery capacity) at a more reasonable asking price.

This appears to be a strategic move, as Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also right around the corner. If the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is any indication, its successor will also be a flagship package that will cost around the $1,000 mark to maintain a competitive edge against rivals like the Moto Razr 2022.

Editors' Recommendations