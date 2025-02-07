 Skip to main content
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) could finally get its due processor upgrade

Someone holding the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola’s flagship clamshell-style foldable, the Moto Razr Plus, is slated for a long-due upgrade in 2025. Latest rumors indicate the phone could get a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, unlike its predecessors that have stopped short of premium in the past.

According to a recent listing on the CPU benchmarking platform Geekbench (via PhoneArena), a device named “Motorola Razr Ultra” has cropped up with impressive CPU specs. That includes an eight-core CPU structure with two cores clocked at 4.32GHz and the other six at 3.53GHz.

These specs correspond to Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite. Additionally, the listing confirms the presence of at least one variant with 12GB of RAM.

Previous generations of the Motorola Razr Plus are rebranded with an “Ultra” suffix in markets outside the U.S., denoting its top-of-the-line placement, and this should explain the unusual naming in the Geekbench listing. If Motorola continues to name its flip phones the same way as last year, the Razr Plus (2025) should be called Razr 60 Ultra in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world where the phone is sold.

Someone holding the Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr Plus.
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Talking of its arrival, a recent certification from the authorizing body for standards in India indicates the Razr Plus might arrive earlier than its usual launch timeline of June. The exact launch date, however, is still a mystery. Meanwhile, other specifications of the Razr Plus remain in the dark, owing to a complete absence of leaks.

Since its revival in 2019, Motorola Razr has had a strong foothold in the segment of flip-style foldable phones. Besides its iconic legacy and more compelling features, Motorola challenges Samsung — the other market leader in flip style phones — with competitive pricing. However, one area where Motorola has compromised is with its chipsets, often opting for less that flagship options. For instance, the Razr Plus 2024 came with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, an upper mid-tier chipset from Qualcomm, instead of the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If the latest rumors are correct, the Razr Plus might finally be a worthy competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

