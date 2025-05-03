Motorola’s 2026 slate of phones has leaked, and it’s an aching old hat 

A few weeks ago, Motorola put its 2025 lineup of Edge and G-series phones on the shelves. But it appears that the company is already well into the development phase for their successors, though leaks may not leave much space for a surprise.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared purported renders depicting the Moto Edge 70, the Moto G 2026, and the Moto G Power 2026. All three phones appear to embrace the same design language as their predecessors from the past couple of years.

Motorola is apparently in no mood to reimagine the camera hump shape and the faux leather finish on phones’ the rear shell. It’s a neat idea to maintain a design identity in the sea of Android rivals, but at this point, a little design experiment would definitely help.

Old garb, new identity

As far as the leaked materials go, the premium Moto Edge 70 looks like a replica of the Moto Edge 60. The camera lens placement atop a left-corner hump, curved sides, and sloping screen are all shared traits across the two generations.

There is no word on the internal hardware, but the leak’s source speculates 12GB of RAM for Moto AI features and a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series processor. Moving over to the Moto G Power 2026, this one generously inherits the full DNA aesthetics of its 2025 counterpart, which went on sale earlier this year.

The dual-camera setup at the back reportedly includes a 50-megapixel sensor and a dedicated ambient light sensor sitting below the LED flash. Interestingly, the battery-focused mid-ranger could ditch the faux leather finish in favor of a frosted glass look, though the material still appears to be plastic.

The vanilla Moto G 2026, on the other hand, retains the polycarbonate-derived leather-like surface finish and a dual camera setup at the back. Unfortunately, the details about its innards remain under wraps.

The overarching theme is that Motorola is favoring a familiar design language, and in doing so, it’s going the Samsung way. But do keep in mind that these are very early leaks, so the plans could change down the road. In addition to what we have seen in the leaks, the upcoming budget phones just might deal a few surprises with their finish and hue portfolio.

Over the past few years, Motorola has also experimented with some exotic design elements, such as a wood grain finish, so there’s certainly some precedent and reason for hope. On the foldable Razr 2025 lineup, Motorola also introduced an Alcantara finish that has been a mainstay on Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops, though the rest of the color options are no less stunning.