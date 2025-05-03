 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Motorola’s 2026 slate of phones has leaked, and it’s an aching old hat 

By
A person holding the Motorola Edge 50 Neo.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A few weeks ago, Motorola put its 2025 lineup of Edge and G-series phones on the shelves. But it appears that the company is already well into the development phase for their successors, though leaks may not leave much space for a surprise. 

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared purported renders depicting the Moto Edge 70, the Moto G 2026, and the Moto G Power 2026. All three phones appear to embrace the same design language as their predecessors from the past couple of years. 

Recommended Videos

Motorola is apparently in no mood to reimagine the camera hump shape and the faux leather finish on phones’ the rear shell. It’s a neat idea to maintain a design identity in the sea of Android rivals, but at this point, a little design experiment would definitely help. 

Related

Old garb, new identity

Leaked product render of Motorola Edge 70.
Android Headlines

As far as the leaked materials go, the premium Moto Edge 70 looks like a replica of the Moto Edge 60. The camera lens placement atop a left-corner hump, curved sides, and sloping screen are all shared traits across the two generations. 

There is no word on the internal hardware, but the leak’s source speculates 12GB of RAM for Moto AI features and a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series processor. Moving over to the Moto G Power 2026, this one generously inherits the full DNA aesthetics of its 2025 counterpart, which went on sale earlier this year.

Alleged leaked images of Moto G 2026.
Android Headlines

The dual-camera setup at the back reportedly includes a 50-megapixel sensor and a dedicated ambient light sensor sitting below the LED flash. Interestingly, the battery-focused mid-ranger could ditch the faux leather finish in favor of a frosted glass look, though the material still appears to be plastic. 

The vanilla Moto G 2026, on the other hand, retains the polycarbonate-derived leather-like surface finish and a dual camera setup at the back. Unfortunately, the details about its innards remain under wraps. 

Leaked render of Moto G Power 2026.
Android Headlines

The overarching theme is that Motorola is favoring a familiar design language, and in doing so, it’s going the Samsung way. But do keep in mind that these are very early leaks, so the plans could change down the road. In addition to what we have seen in the leaks, the upcoming budget phones just might deal a few surprises with their finish and hue portfolio.

Over the past few years, Motorola has also experimented with some exotic design elements, such as a wood grain finish, so there’s certainly some precedent and reason for hope. On the foldable Razr 2025 lineup, Motorola also introduced an Alcantara finish that has been a mainstay on Microsoft’s Surface line of laptops, though the rest of the color options are no less stunning.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Motorola is already updating some phones to its Android 15 beta
The Android 15 logo on a smartphone.

Android fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited Android 15 is finally here and is rolling out to compatible smartphones. We knew the release was coming; in fact, we reported on it rolling out to Pixel devices yesterday, and Motorola had already confirmed that it would be coming to a wide range of devices.

According to a report from GSMArena, some users have begun to see Android 15 beta show up on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, but it's likely that the update is also hitting other Edge 50 models. These phones are currently receiving the Android 15 beta update, but the full version will make its way to these handsets, too — possibly by the end of the year if we assume the current update is a test of stability for the OS.

Read more
Motorola had a rough 2024. Here’s what it needs to do in 2025
Someone holding the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, showing the back of the phone.

Change is in the air. Leaves are turning into lovely shades of yellow and red, the temperature is getting crisper, and nights are getting longer. Fall is officially here, as is the rapidly approaching end of 2024.

This is the time of year when most companies have released all of their big products, and as such, it's a good time to look back at what worked, what didn't work, and how that can be used to improve things in the new year. Motorola had a rollercoaster of ups and downs in 2024, and with 2025 rearing its head, there are a few things I think the company needs to focus on for a smoother year ahead.
Keep up the momentum of the Razr series
Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (left) and Razr 2024 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Read more
It looks like Motorola is finally fixing its software update problem
A render of the Motorola Moto G75 smartphone.

Motorola may be catching up to companies like Samsung and Google regarding the number of years of Android updates it provides for its smartphones. A new Motorola phone could come with five years of updates, and it represents the second Motorola phone to do so in as many months.

The recently announced Motorola Moto G75 will come with five Android OS upgrades and six years of security patches. By our count, this would mean that users will be able to update their phone to at least Android 19, considering that the Moto G75 ships with Android 14. Last month, it was announced that the Motorola Edge 50 Neo would include five years of OS upgrades and security patches.

Read more