Nothing will end dry streak and bring its next flagship phone to the US market

Nothing has made quite a splash in the smartphone industry with bold design and aggressive pricing, but so far, its phones have eluded the US market. Officially, that is. For those willing to take the plunge, the beta program has allowed enthusiasts to grab one, assuming they could sort out the carrier situation.

That will change later this year. Earlier today, Nothing’s chief Carl Pei shared on X that the company’s next flagship is “100%” coming to the US market. Pei was responding to a user’s query regarding the launch status of the Nothing Phone 3, the company’s next mainline phone.

A few weeks ago, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will make its way to the shelves in the third quarter of 2025. That’s right behind the iPhone 17 series’ tentative launch window, alongside a bunch of other high-profile reveals such as Meta’s upcoming AI smart glasses equipped with a monocular display.

Right now, the latest from Nothing are the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, both of which are now up for grabs through the beta channel in the US. Nothing isn’t selling them via the usual route of carrier partnership or retail deals.

Why is this a key milestone?

So far, Nothing hasn’t explained why it is not selling phones directly in the US, even though enthusiasts have been able to try them on US soil in a very limited capacity. However, the challenges are quite apparent, something even Pei has acknowledged in the past.

Competition in the US market is not nearly as tough as in Asian markets like India and China. However, the buyer preferences in the US are increasingly dominated by Apple, and bigger players like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus command the lion’s share in the Android ecosystem.

“With the US being a very Apple dominated market with no real option for people looking for an alternative, it represents a good opportunity for Phone (2),” Pei said in an interview with Forbes. An even bigger challenge is striking the right sales model in a carrier-dominated market.

In a recent media conversation with IDC analysts, I was told that Nothing needs solid deals in place with big names such as Verizon and T-Mobile to reach more people. A lot of it also has to do with purchase behavior, as buyers prefer paying for phones in installments tied to their voice and data plans.

For now, the beta program is the only way to go for Nothing fans in the US. Last night, the London-based brand also unveiled the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The company is putting this one on the shelf at a rather attractive asking price of $279, serving a cool modular design in peppy colors and some powerful innards to go with it.