Oura has given women another great reason to wear its smart ring

A person holding the Oura Ring 4.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Oura has made significant changes to the algorithm controlling the Oura Ring’s Readiness Score, to help provide a more accurate and useful number to women tracking their menstrual cycles. The update joins an announcement the company will be working with Scripps Research Digital Trials Center on a study into advancing our understanding of physiological changes during pregnancy.

The algorithm change will see the Readiness Score — which is collated using sleep, body temperature, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV) and other sensor data — adapt according to your cycle, and give a more accurate score that makes it easier to understand your daily condition. Oura says 65% of wearers may see an impact on their scores, due to the key data points used to create the Readiness Score naturally changing during the luteal phase of their cycle. However, it adds that the Readiness Score will only be lower on around three percent of tracked days.

“The menstrual cycle has a profound impact on women’t health and overall well-being, which is why we’re dedicated to ensuring our app features accurately reflect the latest scientific understanding of the physiological changes women experience. By grounding our product in rigorous research, we’re empowering women to confidently navigate their unique cycles with the most accurate and personalized information possible,” said Holly Shelton, Oura’s chief product officer.

The new study is also part of this commitment. It will collect data from 10,000 women who have worn the Oura Ring while pregnant, and will investigate how changes to physiology can affect pregnancy and pregnancy-related complications. The study hopes to boost knowledge around conditions like preterm labor, the risk of miscarriage, and postpartum depression. You can apply to join the study through the Oura app.

The Oura Ring 4 is the current Oura Ring model, and is available starting at $399. However, we also still recommend the third generation Oura Ring if you can find one, as it still represents great value for money.

