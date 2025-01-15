 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I’m a parent of two. Here’s why I think Pinwheel’s kid’s smartwatch is brilliant

By
Pinwheel Watch with the box
Jason Howell / Digital Trends
The CES 2025 logo.
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 43 minutes ago

At CES 2025, Pinwheel, a company renowned for its kid-friendly smartphones, unveiled its first wearable device, the Pinwheel Watch.

Set to hit the market in the first quarter of 2025, this smartwatch is specifically designed for children ages 7 to 14. With a sleek design reminiscent of modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch, the Pinwheel Watch incorporates essential features that cater to both children and their parents.

Recommended Videos

As a parent of two children who have used the Gizmo Watch 3 in years past, I was impressed by the forward-thinking vision of the Pinwheel smartwatch and only wish it had existed when my children were young enough to wear one. While I was unable to test out the software at CES, I did get some time with the hardware itself.

Related

Surprisingly good hardware

Pinwheel Smartwatch in hand with the camera
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

I was struck by how much it looks like any other smartwatch instead of a “kids smartwatch.” It was surprisingly light, which will make smaller wrists happy. It’s IP67 rated, keeping it relatively protected from dirt and splashes, which will make parents happy.  Kids can also customize the hardware by swapping out the straps. Overall, the watch felt durable and well-designed.

Unlike many children’s wearables, the Pinwheel Watch includes a key feature that sets it apart: PinwheelGPT, a voice- and text-driven AI chatbot tailored for younger audiences. This chatbot allows kids to engage in conversations on various topics with unlimited access while ensuring that responses are age-appropriate and safe. 

Dane Witbeck, CEO of Pinwheel, highlighted the importance of this feature, stating: “It opts out of anything controversial, meaning anything religious, political, or sexual in nature. It simply says, ‘Hey, why don’t you talk to a trusted adult about that?'” This approach ensures that children can explore their curiosity without encountering inappropriate content.

Witbeck expressed excitement about this aspect of the watch: “The main thing that we’re excited about with the watch is that it’s AI-first.” He emphasized how integrating AI into children’s devices opens up opportunities for learning while maintaining safety.

Comprehensive parental controls

PinwheelGPT parent portal on the smartphone
Pinwheel / Pinwheel

The design of the Pinwheel Watch prioritizes parental control and monitoring. Parents can access a dedicated dashboard that collects all interactions between their children and the AI chatbot.

Witbeck explained: “We pipe all the questions and answers into the parents’ dashboard. So on their iPhone, Android phone, or on the web, they can pull up all the conversations that their kids have been having with the AI and they can stay in the loop.” This feature allows parents to understand their children’s interests and concerns while relieving them of the burden of sifting through extensive text chains.

Moreover, the watch is equipped with robust safety measures. Children will not have access to the open web or social media platforms; instead, they can communicate only with whitelisted contacts approved by their parents. As children mature and demonstrate responsibility, parents can gradually ease these restrictions through the parent portal.

Other important safety features

Pinwheel Smartwatch on a table
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

The Pinwheel Watch also includes geofencing and GPS tracking capabilities. Parents can monitor their child’s location in real time and set up safe zones that trigger notifications if their child leaves those areas. This feature is particularly useful in the context of separated households, according to Witbeck, so parents can ensure their child arrives safely at their other home during custody transitions.

The smartwatch includes a cluster of sensors underneath that allow for fitness-tracking features like step counting and activity monitoring.

Additionally, the watch features not one, but two cameras for taking pictures — a functionality designed to mimic what children see their parents doing with similar devices. Parents also retain control over this feature; they can choose to disable camera functionality if they feel uncomfortable with it. While video calling won’t be available at launch, Witbeck confirmed that it is in development for a future update.

The Pinwheel Watch’s best feature

Pinwheel Watch alternative camera
Jason Howell / Digital Trends

What makes the Pinwheel Watch particularly appealing is its capability as a standalone device. Unlike many smartwatches that require a paired smartphone, this watch operates on a 4G LTE network with its own phone number. This means children can make calls and send texts independently of an attached device. The watch costs $160, plus an additional monthly cellular plan fee of around $15.

As digital parenting becomes increasingly challenging, products like the Pinwheel Watch aim to simplify these complexities by offering tools that promote the safe exploration of technology.

With its combination of innovative features and strong safety measures, the Pinwheel Watch represents a significant advancement in child-friendly technology. It addresses parental concerns while providing children with a sophisticated device that grows alongside them as they transition from elementary to middle school.  Pinwheel has crafted a smartwatch that not only meets modern children’s needs, but also gives parents peace of mind as they navigate this digital age together.

The Pinwheel Watch is coming soon, and you can join the wait list now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Howell
Jason Howell
Contributor
Jason Howell is a YouTube creator and host of the AI Inside, Techsploder, and Android Faithful podcasts.
I’m replacing my normal glasses with smart glasses. Here’s why
A person wearing Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses.

I wear glasses so I can see what I’m doing. This means I have to wear them all the time, so they have to be light, comfortable, and stylish. Smart glasses made over the past few years have never really ticked all these boxes, and getting prescription lenses in them was usually a pain, too. So much as I wanted to, I could never consider living with them as I do my non-smart pair.

But then the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses came along. Could they be the first pair I could wear all the time? I think so, and I’m embarking on a long-term test to find out.
What makes me think they will work?

Read more
I wore the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker for a month. Here’s why I’m getting rid of it
Someone wearing a black Whoop 4.0 tracker.

Over the past year, I've developed an obsession with health/fitness trackers. Previously a longtime and dedicated Apple Watch user, my wrist (and fingers) has been home to a myriad of competing wearables — including ones from Garmin, Samsung, Google, Oura, and others.

One fitness tracker that really caught my eye last year is the Whoop 4.0. It tracks your daily activity, workouts, sleep, recovery, and a mountain of other health data. On paper, it looked like exactly the type of health wearable I've been searching for.

Read more
I’m a lifelong iPhone user. Here’s what I think about the Samsung Galaxy S24
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung and Apple typically release new smartphones at different times of the year. Samsung usually does it early in the year, while Apple waits until the fall ahead of the holiday shopping season. As always, Apple tends to release new iPhones that outdo the ones Samsung released earlier, and then when the calendar changes, Samsung comes back with something to better compete with Apple, and so forth.

Samsung has recently announced its Galaxy S24 series, which has sparked the curiosity of iPhone owners like myself. Many of us are currently exploring the features of these phones and seeing which ones aren't available on our iPhones, myself included. Some are entirely new, while others have been introduced on previous Samsung Galaxy S models. Although many seem promising, some may not be as appealing to iPhone users. Here are a few of the Galaxy S24 features I like — and a few I don't.
Circle to Search looks impressive
Circle to Search Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more