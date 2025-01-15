I’m a parent of two. Here’s why I think Pinwheel’s kid’s smartwatch is brilliant

Table of Contents Table of Contents Surprisingly good hardware Comprehensive parental controls Other important safety features The Pinwheel Watch’s best feature

At CES 2025, Pinwheel, a company renowned for its kid-friendly smartphones, unveiled its first wearable device, the Pinwheel Watch.

Set to hit the market in the first quarter of 2025, this smartwatch is specifically designed for children ages 7 to 14. With a sleek design reminiscent of modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch, the Pinwheel Watch incorporates essential features that cater to both children and their parents.

As a parent of two children who have used the Gizmo Watch 3 in years past, I was impressed by the forward-thinking vision of the Pinwheel smartwatch and only wish it had existed when my children were young enough to wear one. While I was unable to test out the software at CES, I did get some time with the hardware itself.

Surprisingly good hardware

I was struck by how much it looks like any other smartwatch instead of a “kids smartwatch.” It was surprisingly light, which will make smaller wrists happy. It’s IP67 rated, keeping it relatively protected from dirt and splashes, which will make parents happy. Kids can also customize the hardware by swapping out the straps. Overall, the watch felt durable and well-designed.

Unlike many children’s wearables, the Pinwheel Watch includes a key feature that sets it apart: PinwheelGPT, a voice- and text-driven AI chatbot tailored for younger audiences. This chatbot allows kids to engage in conversations on various topics with unlimited access while ensuring that responses are age-appropriate and safe.

Dane Witbeck, CEO of Pinwheel, highlighted the importance of this feature, stating: “It opts out of anything controversial, meaning anything religious, political, or sexual in nature. It simply says, ‘Hey, why don’t you talk to a trusted adult about that?'” This approach ensures that children can explore their curiosity without encountering inappropriate content.

Witbeck expressed excitement about this aspect of the watch: “The main thing that we’re excited about with the watch is that it’s AI-first.” He emphasized how integrating AI into children’s devices opens up opportunities for learning while maintaining safety.

Comprehensive parental controls

The design of the Pinwheel Watch prioritizes parental control and monitoring. Parents can access a dedicated dashboard that collects all interactions between their children and the AI chatbot.

Witbeck explained: “We pipe all the questions and answers into the parents’ dashboard. So on their iPhone, Android phone, or on the web, they can pull up all the conversations that their kids have been having with the AI and they can stay in the loop.” This feature allows parents to understand their children’s interests and concerns while relieving them of the burden of sifting through extensive text chains.

Moreover, the watch is equipped with robust safety measures. Children will not have access to the open web or social media platforms; instead, they can communicate only with whitelisted contacts approved by their parents. As children mature and demonstrate responsibility, parents can gradually ease these restrictions through the parent portal.

Other important safety features

The Pinwheel Watch also includes geofencing and GPS tracking capabilities. Parents can monitor their child’s location in real time and set up safe zones that trigger notifications if their child leaves those areas. This feature is particularly useful in the context of separated households, according to Witbeck, so parents can ensure their child arrives safely at their other home during custody transitions.

The smartwatch includes a cluster of sensors underneath that allow for fitness-tracking features like step counting and activity monitoring.

Additionally, the watch features not one, but two cameras for taking pictures — a functionality designed to mimic what children see their parents doing with similar devices. Parents also retain control over this feature; they can choose to disable camera functionality if they feel uncomfortable with it. While video calling won’t be available at launch, Witbeck confirmed that it is in development for a future update.

The Pinwheel Watch’s best feature

What makes the Pinwheel Watch particularly appealing is its capability as a standalone device. Unlike many smartwatches that require a paired smartphone, this watch operates on a 4G LTE network with its own phone number. This means children can make calls and send texts independently of an attached device. The watch costs $160, plus an additional monthly cellular plan fee of around $15.

As digital parenting becomes increasingly challenging, products like the Pinwheel Watch aim to simplify these complexities by offering tools that promote the safe exploration of technology.

With its combination of innovative features and strong safety measures, the Pinwheel Watch represents a significant advancement in child-friendly technology. It addresses parental concerns while providing children with a sophisticated device that grows alongside them as they transition from elementary to middle school. Pinwheel has crafted a smartwatch that not only meets modern children’s needs, but also gives parents peace of mind as they navigate this digital age together.

The Pinwheel Watch is coming soon, and you can join the wait list now.