 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pocket is about to close. Use this read-it-later app instead

By
A woman looking at her phone.
Kaboompics.com/Pexels

Read-it-later app Pocket is closing down in just a week’s time, so if you’re still using it, now’s the time to switch to a similar app.

As an avid user of Pocket pretty much since it launched in 2007 as Read It Later, I felt a little sad to receive a message in May informing me that it would be shutting down on July 8.

Recommended Videos

I used to get end-of-year emails from the startup congratulating me for being in the “top 5%” of Pocket readers over the previous 12 months. Truth be told, I was in the top 5% of savers, not readers, as I would save endless articles on a daily basis but only ever get around to reading a handful of them. The good thing, though, was that every time I opened the app, I knew there would be something interesting waiting for me.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

But having received the news that the Pocket app will stop working on my phone from next week, I recently did a quick search for a read-it-later alternative.

It turns out that there are plenty of options out there, among them Raindrop, Matter, PaperSpan, Plinky (Apple devices only), DoubleMemory (Apple devices only), Recall, and Wallabag. However, I’ve switched to one that launched in 2008, just a year after Pocket’s arrival: Instapaper.

As with Pocket, Instapaper lets you save articles in a single tap or click, allowing you to read them later (or never read) at a time of your choosing, online or offline.

Having used it for a few weeks now (it’s already bursting with unread articles!), I can recommend Instapaper as an excellent replacement for Pocket. It’s similar to Pocket in many ways, which flattens the learning curve, and functions just as smoothly, too.

You can even import all of your Pocket articles to Instapaper, though I won’t be doing that as 1- it’ll probably take days, and 2- I’ll never read them. It kind of feels good to start afresh with Instapaper, and my phone will get a massive chunk of storage back, too.

Available for both iOS and Android, Instapaper is easy to set up and sync across all of your devices, including your phone and PC. 

The free version will suit a lot of you, no doubt, but a paid version ($5.99 per month or $59.99 per year) offers full text search, a permanent archive, unlimited notes, and text-to-speech playlists for easy listening.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Don’t waste your money on Audible — use this free app instead
The Libby app displayed on an iPhone 12 leaning on a tower of various books

It feels safe to say that Audible is the most popular app for those looking to get into audiobooks. It's owned by Amazon, so there's big money behind it, making the app nearly inescapable. While it's an overall decent service, Audible is hindered by plenty of paywalls and restrictions — regardless of which type of Audible subscription you have.

To me, Audible always felt like an app that was about as good as an audiobook app could be because of how much better it is than things like Spotify's audiobook offerings, despite Audible's major flaws and high price. That sentiment is what caused me (and many other users) to stick with it for years despite having to pay a small fortune just to stay current with the latest releases. Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way, thanks to Libby.

Read more
Can’t stand using Instagram in 2022? This app fixes everything you hate about it
The OG App running on an iPhone.

It's no secret that many users are irritated with the steady barrage of new types of content that Meta keeps forcing onto Instagram. The app's complete pivot to Tiktok-like video Reels, the near-constant suggested posts, and the ever-present ads have turned a lot of people off from an app that used to be about simply sharing photos with friends.

In response to what Instagram has become, The OG App was created as a back-to-basics version of Instagram that cuts out a lot of the bloat that's been crammed in.

Read more
The best free reading apps for kids for 2022
Reading apps for kids

It's no secret that kids love smartphones and tablets because they're engaging and easy to use. But they can also be learning tools that inspire kids by demonstrating experiences and offering information, while at the same time teaching reading, language, spelling, and comprehension. As parents try to set limits on their kids' screen time while encouraging them to read more books, they can also dedicate screen time to reading and developing vocabulary skills. That's the idea behind mobile reading apps, and they're especially geared toward younger kids -- preschoolers, kindergartners, and the other early grades. We've gathered a few of the most highly-regarded reading apps for kids spanning iOS, Android, and Kindle phones and tablets. While some apps are targeted to specific age groups, others have a wide range that covers a variety of learning levels and interests. And all of them are free.

While you're at it, be sure to also check out our list of best tablets for kids, apps for kids, and iOS games for kids.
Relay Reader

Read more