Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a new A-series smartphone that will replace the Galaxy A22 5G as its most affordable 5G offering. The new device is part of the company’s A-series lineup, and will be known as the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, reports Sammobile.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G has been in the works for a while, and its existence has been rumored for months. What adds credence to the rumors, however, are freshly leaked renders and specifications of the phone by tech publication GizNext. All the renders show the phone in a single black variant. The phone could be offered in more color options, though. Samsung is also likely to sell an LTE-only variant of the phone in select markets, the Sammobile report adds.

As for the hardware specifications, both the LTE and 5G variants of the phone feature a 6.5-inch display with a V-shaped notch for the selfie camera. Samsung is likely to use an IPS-LCD panel on this phone as a cost-saving measure. The 5G variant of the phone is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and will be offered in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

The Galaxy A13 is also rumored to feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25-watt fast charging. Typical of affordable Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy A13 is likely to feature a microSD card slot for memory expansion along with support for dual SIM cards. As evident from the renders, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G gets a triple-camera array at the rear. While we do not have details about the sensors used here, previous reports have hinted at the possibility of the phone getting a 50MP primary camera.

There is also a fair chance that the Galaxy A13 5G — unlike the A22 5G — will officially make it to the U.S. This is because three models of the phone bearing model numbers SM-A136U, SM-A136U1, and SM-A136W recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database. These model numbers are reminiscent of the naming scheme that Samsung typically uses for carrier-locked and unlocked devices sold in the U.S. market.

While we do not have a confirmed launch date for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G yet, it’s likely that the phone will be announced by January 2022.

