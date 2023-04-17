 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Why the Galaxy S23 is the small phone you’ve been waiting for

Prakhar Khanna
By

I think we have the wrong idea of a “compact phone.” Sure, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini fit the bill with their 5.42-inch displays, but it’s 2023 – the era of content consumption. And In my opinion, any screen under 6 inches is too small for a regular person watching videos on their phone.

The definition of “big” phones has changed in recent years. In 2013, when the Galaxy Note 3 launched with its 5.7-inch display, it was considered huge. But a decade later, with the advancements in shrinking the bezels and phones getting bigger, I’m here telling you how a phone with a 6.1-inch display is the compact phone you’ve been waiting for.

Related Videos

No battery problems here

Galaxy S23 front in hands.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Apple made a small phone for two years. The first one, iPhone 12 mini, had terrible battery life. Apple improved it with the iPhone 13 mini, but it’s still nowhere near the latest regular iPhone 14. With a 6.1-inch screen size, you get a bigger body than a 5.4-inch phone. As a result, the battery lasts longer — likely all day if you are not a power user.

Related

I’ve been using the Galaxy S23 for a week, and the battery life is more than I expected. The phone lasts me an entire day when I’m mostly on Wi-Fi. The battery depletes faster when I’m traveling and reaches 20% by 7:00 p.m. when I get back home, which is what I was getting with big flagship phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is really making a difference, even on the smallest of the three Galaxy S23 series phones.

A compact phone that doesn’t compromise

Galaxy S23 in hand
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Another aspect of opting for a small phone is that you also have to compromise on the camera capabilities. For instance, you get a main camera and an ultrawide sensor on iPhone 14 and a slightly bigger Pixel 7. You miss out on the telephoto camera, which is more important to me than the ultrawide camera. The 3x optical zoom lens lets me explore new perspectives and click even better portrait shots of animals.

The Galaxy S23 has all three cameras – primary, telephoto, and ultrawide. You don’t miss out on the camera flexibility. It’s obviously not as powerful as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it’s the most versatile camera on a small phone in 2023.

Another point is the display. Usually, if you are buying a small phone you don’t get a high refresh rate display. Case in point – the iPhone 14 with a 60Hz display and the Pixel 7 at 90Hz. But the Galaxy S23 offers a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate on its AMOLED screen. It’s the same experience as its bigger model, the Galaxy S23 Plus. It makes the UI transitions smoother and the whole phone experience faster.

The Galaxy S23 isn’t an afterthought

Samsung Galaxy S23 display
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S23 is the only compact phone you can buy in 2023 without compromising on screen, battery, or cameras. I’m not OK with the fact if I opt for a small phone, I miss out on flagship phone features. Samsung isn’t treating its base flagship model like an afterthought by limiting basic features like a 120Hz refresh rate or good battery life and a versatile camera setup to the bigger phones – something most other companies are doing.

If you are looking to buy a compact phone in 2023, you need to first come to terms with the fact that you can’t get any phone below 6 inches in screen size. If you are OK with that and want the smallest possible phone without compromises, Galaxy S23 is the way to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S21 camera test: is it really any better?
Samsung Galaxy S23 in Cream and a S21 in Phantom Violet

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S23, has arrived. While the top of the line S23 Ultra has a 200MP camera sensor, the 50MP main camera on the S23 and S23 Plus is nothing to scoff at. The entire S23 series also has the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, long-lasting battery life, and beautiful displays.

Though we’ve been enjoying the S23 so far, it’s definitely more of an iterative upgrade if you’re coming from a Galaxy S22. But what if you’re still using a Galaxy S21? Is the S23 worth upgrading to for better photos?

Read more
Here’s our very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Galaxy Tab S9+ leaked images

Samsung’s existing slate of Android tablets is one of the finest hardware of its kind, and it appears that the company doesn’t want to stray from the winning formula any time soon. Leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S9 Plus, and they bear a striking similarity to its Galaxy Tab S8 series predecessor.

The sleek metallic build with sharp edges is here to stay, and so is the contrasting magnetic strip at the back. The bezel size also remains familiar, while the horizontally positioned selfie camera is once again positioned at the same spot.

Read more
Want to turn your iPhone into a Galaxy S23? This app is for you
OneUI TryGalaxy view

The best kind of marketing is the one that happens in the hands of an interested person who just might be your next customer. Samsung certainly thinks that way and is trying its best, not just because it’s a sound strategy, but also owing to the fact that arch-rival Apple has mastered the art with its meticulously imagined store experience.

Samsung’s latest ploy is a web app designed for iPhones that will give you a taste of its One UI 5.1 software that runs on its Galaxy S23 series phones. Actually, scratch that. The company is welcoming you to “the other side” by letting you experience its heavily customized take on Android and find out for yourself if it can surpass iOS for you. The solution is called Try Galaxy.
Try Galaxy makes your iPhone a Samsung phone

Read more