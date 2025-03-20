Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak bares it all, and it’s bad news

Table of Contents Table of Contents Let’s hope Samsung has other plans with pricing Going bigger, not bolder

A pair of new Samsung tablets are right around the corner. Over the past couple of weeks, alleged renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE and its Plus variant have given us a glimpse of its design language. Now, a trusted outlet shared more purported marketing assets, alongside the internal hardware details and pricing information.

The leaked assets come courtesy of WinFuture, showing both the tablets in three color options from all sides. The design language is your typical Samsung affair with a metallic shell and flat sides, covered in a silver, blue, or dark grey coat of paint.

Let’s hope Samsung has other plans with pricing

Both tablets will be offered in Bluetooth-only and 5G variants. As far as the pricing goes, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is said to start at EUR 579, which translates to roughly $630 based on the current conversion rates. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE, for comparison, started at $450, while the Plus version went for $600.

The 13-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ serves the bigger generation-over-generation pinch on the pockets. As per WinFuture, this one might hit the shelves at EUR 749, which roughly comes in around $815, going up to $924 for the cellular variant. A previous leak mentioned that the larger tablet could carry a starting price of approximately $650.

Notably, Samsung has removed the pill-shaped camera lens hump at the back and is now going with a floating lens look for the single rear camera. In doing so, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE pair now looks more like an iPad Air, save for the antenna line and aspect ratio.

Going bigger, not bolder

As far as the innards go, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will reportedly offer a 10.1-inch display with resolution figures of 2304 x 1440 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, on the other hand, is being upgraded to a 13.1-inch screen with 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution, following in the footsteps of the iPad Air.

Both tablets will draw power from Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor. This one is an octa-core chip based on the 4nm process and a 1+3+4 core cluster layout. For demanding tasks, there’s an Arm Cortex-A720 core ticking at 2.9 GHz, while mid-tier chores are deputed to a cluster of three Arm Cortex-A720 running at a lower 2.6GHz frequency.

For less intensive workloads, the Exynos 1580 offers four Cortex-A520 cores. Graphics processing is handled by Samsung’s own Xclipse 540 GPU, while the onboard ISP allows up to 200MP image capture and 4K 60fps video capture. It is the same silicon that Samsung has fitted inside its new Galaxy A56 mid-range smartphone.

This isn’t the most powerful processor out there in the segment. The excellent OnePlus Pad 2, for example, costs $550 and offers a yesteryear Qualcomm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB of RAM. OnePlus further sweetens the deal by offering an OLED screen on its tablet.

Moreover, the Exynos 1580 didn’t quite offer a blistering performance while running inside the Galaxy A56. When pushed against split-screen multi-tasking with multiple apps running in the background, especially with DeX mode enabled on a larger screen, users will likely notice the firepower shortage on the tablet.

Samsung is said to offer the upcoming tablet in variants with 8GB and 12GB RAM, while storage options on the table are 128GB and 256GB. Notably, there’s a microSD card slot on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE pair, which keeps the doors open for external storage expansion.

At the back is a 13-megapixel camera, while selfies and video calls will be handled by a 12-megapixel sensor. The smaller trim gets an 8,000 mAh battery, while its larger sibling might come equipped with a 10,090 mAh unit, with support for 45W fast charging in tow.