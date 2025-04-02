Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE’s latest leak may leave you disappointed

Samsung may have already announced a number of devices this year, with the company having revealed its flagship Galaxy S smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series in January, followed by the mid-range Galaxy A series in March, but there’s still more to come.

The company’s folding phones are expected to debut in the summer with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 both heavily rumoured, but there’s another device that’s been doing the rounds too in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung uses the ‘Fan Edition’ or FE branding for devices that come in at a more affordable price point with a few compromises compared to the devices they are inspired by. With the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, the price hasn’t been leaked yet, but more specs have via GalaxyClub and it looks like it could be what is effectively the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with updated hardware.

What specs could the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE offer?

Renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaked the other day showing a design very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (and therefore the Galaxy Z Flip 5), but the leak from GalaxyClub claims the device will run on the Exynos 2400e, which was put into the Galaxy S24 FE. It is also said to offer 8GB of RAM.

The report claims the specs are for the international version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and it’s possible regional devices may differ – the US model may have Qualcomm under the hood of example, as has been the case in other Samsung devices where Europe gets Exynos.

In terms of the camera offering, the report suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will have the same camera make up as the Z Flip 5, meaning a 12-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel front camera.

It’s not yet clear whether the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will see an improvement in the battery department compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 3,800mAh battery. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 4,000mAh capacity and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumoured to come with a 4,300mAh battery so here is hoping.

There is also no information on when this flip phone might appear so for now, take the specs above with a pinch of salt until there is something a little more official, but it’s interesting to see how an FE model of the Z Flip could shape up.