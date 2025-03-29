Samsung’s hyped budget foldable phone finally shows its face

Table of Contents Table of Contents Staying close to home The biggest mystery

Samsung, it seems, is ready to open its budget foldable phone innings under the “Fan Edition” banner later this year. So far, we’ve only heard murmurs of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE being in development, but we finally may have our first purported look at the real thing.

The folks over at SammyGuru (with leakster OnLeaks) have shared what they claim to be CAD-based renders of the upcoming phone, alongside a video depicting it from all angles. From the looks, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely duplicate the vanilla Galaxy Z Flip 6’s design language.

Staying close to home

As per the latest leak, the affordable foldable offering will reportedly offer a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner foldable panel. The only major difference is that the FE trim could be slightly narrower, but a tad thicker (7.4mm vs 6.9mm) than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung is said to embrace an armor aluminum build for the phone, and will serve seven Android OS upgrades. It is rumored to make its debut at the next Unpacked event, where the company is also expected the launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its Flip sibling, rocking a refined design language.

Samsung is touted to equip its budget-focused foldable phone with the Exynos 2400e silicon, a slightly watered-down version of the Exynos 2400 silicon. Based on the 4nm process node, the only major performance difference between the two is a slightly slower Cortex-X4 Prime core.

Samsung has already served it inside the Galaxy S24. FE, and it performed reliably in our tests. For the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Fold 7, the Korean electronics giant will likely embrace Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon.

The biggest mystery

Unfortunately, details about the phone’s pricing are still a mystery, but if one were to take an educated guess, it shouldn’t cost more than a thousand dollars. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could finally allow Samsung to reach more foldable phone enthusiasts with a lower asking price.

At the moment, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is currently listed at $1,100 in the US. On the other hand, Motorola’s Razr 50 starts at just $700 in the US. Even the more powerful Ultra variant is $100 cheaper than Samsung’s offering.

Chinese smartphone brands follow an even more competitive price strategy. The Nubia Flip, for example, costs merely $500, and similar is the asking price for BlackView’s clamshell-style foldable phone. It would be interesting to see how far down Samsung can go, and whether it can one-up Motorola.