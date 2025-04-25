 Skip to main content
Samsung just blurted out the Galaxy S25 Edge’s ‘official’ pricing and storage options

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
The Sinza / YouTube

Samsung has been quite a tease with its upcoming razor-thin (only, figuratively!) phone, first showcasing it at the Unpacked event back in January. Since then, the barrage of leaks has been let loose, giving us practically every piece of information — though mostly unverified — about Galaxy S25 Edge. Although the Edge was set to launch in mid-April, it was pushed ahead by a few weeks, with the latest rumor pointing at a May 13 announcement in Korea. Just a day after we learned that, we have learned about the Galaxy S25 Edge’s official pricing and storage options, and the leak comes not from a third party but Samsung itself.

Samsung’s Canadian website briefly listed the prices of the 256GB and 521GB variants of the Galaxy S25 Edge as part of a promotion for the recently launched Galaxy S10FE tablets. The webpage, as captured by trusted leaker Roland Quandt, shows what could possibly be the official MSRP of the upcoming slim phone. Quandt shared the screenshot on Bluesky, a social media platform built to replicate what Twitter used to be before Elon Musk bought it and rebranded it to X.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pricing leaked.
Roland Quandt / Bluesky

As per the screenshot, the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge is listed for $1,678.99, while the 512GB option for $1,858.99. These prices appear too steep, but are possibly listed in Canadian dollars and not the U.S. dollar. If that assumption is correct, the prices work out to U.S. $1,209 and $1,339, according to the current exchange rate.

Even at that price, the Galaxy S25 Edge is not exactly cheap and is placed below the Galaxy S25 Ultra but above the S25 Plus. However, this isn’t truly surprising, as plenty of rumors have previously hinted at an extravagant pricing.

Related

The Galaxy S25 Edge is not just another phone in the Galaxy S25 series, despite what its name suggests. In addition to its thin and light design, Samsung is also expected to bless the phone with a special, more premium, ceramic back panel complemented by a titanium frame. The slender body will not limit Samsung from using an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is also used on the remaining Galaxy S25 phones. The phone is also set to get a 200MP primary camera, on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

However, unlike the compact OnePlus 13T, which launched yesterday with a massive 6,260mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to get a much smaller pack with a 4000mAh capacity. Other details of the phone should emerge in the coming weeks as we get closer to the supposed launch date at the end of May.

