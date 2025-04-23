 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s One UI 7 had a rocky start, but One UI 8.5 could be a major upgrade

By

If you’re among the Samsung owners who got their hands on the One UI 7 update with no issues, you might be wondering what comes next. Although nothing is set in stone just yet, leakers are already whispering about Samsung’s plans for its Android-based user interface — and those plans reach farther than most of us might have thought. Samsung is reportedly already working on One UI 8.5, and it looks like it might be a big one.

The scoop comes from Android Authority. A couple of leakers have recently hinted at a possible One UI 8.5, and tipster Tarun Vats revealed that Samsung is planning to release One UI 8.5 right after One UI 8. It’s unclear when any of this might happen, but it could debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series, so presumably early next year.

Recommended Videos

Sammypolice has also spotted references to One UI 8.5 in Samsung’s code, which makes this more than just a leak — it really does sound like 8.5 might be happening. This would mark a huge comeback for the .5 update, which hasn’t been used since One UI 2.5 all the way back in 2020.

Related

Rumor has it that One UI 8 will be more of a modest update. Reportedly set to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the patch might not offer a lot in the way of new features; leaks now point to 8.5 being the update that brings in all the goodies. We’ll have to wait and see where it goes.

It’s been a wild ride with Samsung’s One UI 7. First, we got the update after many delays, and we loved it. However, Samsung soon paused the rollout of One UI 7 following the reports of a serious bug that prevented users from unlocking their Samsung Galaxy S24 phones. All is well that ends well, though, because One UI 7 is finally here, and hopefully, we’ll get to keep it this time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
Samsung One UI 8 could launch as soon as August 2025
A person closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung has just started pushing One UI 7 out to devices – sitting on Android 15 – with the Galaxy S25 models the first to get it. But with Google shuffling up the timeline for the release of Android 16, One UI 7 could have a short life on your device before One UI 8 comes to replace it.

The starting point for this story is Google changing the point in the year where it plans to release the next version of Android. Google is dragging that forward, so we should see Android 16 land around June 2025. For Samsung to avoid being even further out of date, it would have to move fast to push the next update.

Read more
The Samsung One UI 7 rollout has officially started – is your phone included?
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung has finally started the rollout of Android 15 and One UI 7 to its existing devices, following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series which debuted the software earlier in the year.

Samsung has faced plenty of criticism for the speed at which it hasn’t delivered this update, with Android 15 officially landing on Pixel devices on 15 October 2024. It’s been nearly 6 months since the first devices got the new software – and we’re probably only 2 months away from Android 16’s launch.

Read more
Here’s the suspected release schedule for Samsung’s One UI 7 update
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy users have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Samsung One UI 7 update, which will be bringing a new look to home screens and new features like the addition of AI abilities.

Now, thanks to information originally spotted by tipster Tarun Vats on X, the Czech Republic version of the Samsung Newsroom has given more information on when exactly the One UI 7 will become available in that country. And as Android Central points out, Czech and US release dates could well line up.

Read more